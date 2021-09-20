The Chapel Hill Bulldogs continue to move up in the Texas High School football poll, while the White Oak LadyNecks stay atop the volleyball poll.
Both polls were released on Monday — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com rankings, along with the Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball rankings.
FOOTBALL
Chapel Hill, which is undefeated on the season and averaging 48.0 points per game, is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A Division I. The Bulldogs defeated Center, 59-21, on Friday, rising one spot this week,
Defending state champion Argyle (4-0) is No. 1, followed by Corpus Christi Calallen (3-0) and Austin LBJ (4-0). Paris (2-1) is No. 8.
The Bulldogs (4-0) open District 9-4A Division I play on Friday, hosting unbeaten Athens (4-0) at Bulldog Stadium. The Hornets are averaging 41.2 points per game and giving up just 7.2 points. The Bulldogs are giving up 22.0 per game.
According to TexasFootball.com the Bulldogs are favored by 29 over the Hornets.
The two top teams in Class 4A Division II are the Piney Woods teams of No. 1 Carthage (2-0) and No. 2 Gilmer (4-0). The two clubs, which met in the state championship game last December will tangle again this week, this time in Carthage on Friday night. The Bulldogs defeated the Buckeyes 70-14 in the final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Carthage is averaging 34.5 points a game, while giving up 19.0. The Buckeyes are scoring at a rate of 47.5 and giving up 17.5. The Bulldogs are favored by 9 points according to TexasFootball.com.
Van (4-0) moved from No. 9 to No. 7 after a 49-12 win over Pittsburg.
In Class 3A Division I, Tatum (4-0) is No. 3, behind No. 1 Tuscola Jim Ned (4-0) and No. 2 Brock (3-0). Mount Vernon (3-0) is No. 7.
Franklin (4-0) tops 3A Division II with Waskom (3-1) at No. 6 and West Rusk (4-0) at No. 7.
Refugio (4-0) is first in 2A Division I, followed by Shiner (4-0) and Timpson (3-0). Beckville is No. 9.
Austin Westlake (3-0) tops the Class 6A poll with Denton Ryan (3-1) No. 1 in 5A Division I. Ryan is followed by College Station (4-0), Highland Park (3-1), Manvel (3-1), Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (4-0) and Longview (3-1).
VOLLEYBALL
White Oak (24-1) stayed atop the Class 3A poll. The LadyNecks are followed by East Bernard (28-1) and East Texas rival Harmony (19-1).
Several other East Texas squads are ranked in 3A — No. 10 West Rusk (19-4), No. 16 Emory Rains (15-6), No. 19 Scurry-Rosser (17-4) and No. 23 Mount Vernon (15-4).
Beckville in No. 3 in Class 2A/1A, following Crawford and Bosqueville. Cayuga is no. 14 with Detroit (20) and Sulphur Bluff (22) following.
Brownsboro moved into the Class 4A poll at No. 25. Carthage is No. 6 and Paris is No. 23.
Lufkin is No. 13 in Class 5A.
For list of rankings, please see TylerPaper.com.