Grace Community School and All Saints Episcopal School will be playing football scrimmages before the home folks on Thursday.
Alba-Golden is traveling to meet All Saints. The contest is at Mewbourne Field (2695 S. SW Loop 323, Tyler, 75701) and is slated to begin at 6 p.m., while Sabine is visiting Grace with a scheduled varsity starting time of 6:30 p.m. at Clyde-Perkins Stadium (3001 University Blvd., Tyler, 75701).
All Saints Coach Drew Starnes said his Trojans are anxious to go up against someone else. The practice with the Panthers is the Trojans' only scrimmage.
"We are progressing very well through our August practices," Starnes said. "Our seniors are doing an outstanding job of leading and our young players are developing very well. We are very excited to get the season started this Thursday."
Following the practice session with Alba-Golden, the Trojans are slated to open the season on Aug. 27 against the Big Sandy Wildcats in Big Sandy. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
All Saints' home opener is Sept. 3 when the Trojans meet Mount Enterprise. Kickoff at Mewbourne Field is slated for 7 p.m.
Across town, the Cougars will be competing in their second scrimmage.
The first practice game was against Cross Roads in Malakoff last week.
"It was a typical first scrimmage; some good, some not good, but everything that needs to be corrected is an easy fix," Grace Coach Steve Parsons said.
Parsons noted that Kaleb Farnham "had a good scrimmage. He played with intensity and passion and made many solo tackles."
The Cougars are scheduled to carry 30 players on the varsity.
"We are trying to improve daily and be prepared for Regents on August 27," Parsons said.
Grace will be visiting Austin Regents for the opener. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Cougars' home opener is on tap for Sept. 3 against West. The kick is slated for 7 p.m.
Bishop Gorman was scheduled to visit Brook Hill on Thursday, but Guard coach Scott Ryle said the Crusaders canceled the scrimmage due to injuries.