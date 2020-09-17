After no spring drills and a late start in the fall, the Tyler High Lions finally get to play a football scrimmage on Friday.
The Lions are slated to meet the Pine Tree Pirates at Pirate Stadium (3737 W. Loop 281, Longview, Texas 75604).
The junior varsity and freshmen are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The JV and frosh scrimmages will run simultaneously.
The varsity teams are set to begin at 7 p.m. with the following schedule:
● The ball will be spotted on the 35-yard line to begin each series.
● Each team will have three downs to make a first down, unless inside the 15-yard line.
● If the offense fails to record a first down, the ball will return to the 35-yard line.
● When the offense is inside the 15 the possession will continue until the offense scores or the defense holds them, regardless of the play count.
● Interceptions and fumbles lost will result in the play being blown dead and the football returned to the 35.
● With the exception of field goals and extra point attempts, there will be no special teams play. Field goal attempts will count as a play, extra point attempts will not.
The varsity scrimmage format includes:
Tyler defense (first team) vs. Pine Tree offense (first team), 12 plays;
Tyler offense (first) vs. Pine Tree defense (first) – 12 plays;
Tyler defense (second) vs. Pine Tree offense 2’s – 12 plays;
Tyler offense (second) vs. Pine Tree defense 2’s – 12 plays.
If needed, the varsity teams will have two sets of above format.
Tyler defense (first) vs. Pine Tree offense (first) – four goal line plays (7-yard line).
Tyler offense (first) vs. Pine Tree defense (first) – four goal line plays (7-yard line).
The kicking segment follows:
Tyler punt vs. Pine Tree rush – four snaps;
Tyler rush vs. Pine Tree punt – four snaps;
Tyler FG/PAT vs. Pine Tree rush – four snaps;
Tyler rush vs. Pine Tree FG/PAT – four snaps.
The game situation include:
● Two 12 minute halves.
● Coin flip to determine possession of the first half;
● First teams will play the first eight minutes of first half and last eight minutes of second half;
● Second teams will play last four minutes of the first half and first four minutes of second half;
● All extra points and field goals will have a live rush;
● No returns on punts and no rush on punts;
● No kickoffs, ball will be spotted at the 35-yard line
● All penalties will be marked off.