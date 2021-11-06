The No. 13 Tyler Junior College Apaches travel to the east with the Texas College Steers at home in football action for Rose City teams on Saturday.
TJC
TJC (5-3, 4-2) tangles with rival Kilgore College (4-4, 3-3).
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
The two clubs met in a non-conference game back on Sept. 4 in Tyler with the Rangers taking a 49-28 win.
Since that meeting, the two teams’ fortunes have turned. With a win against the Rangers, the Apaches will clinch second place in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference and host a playoff game next week. A loss and more than likely TJC will still make the postseason, but would have to travel to either No. 1 New Mexico Military or perhaps back-to-back games in Kilgore.
The top four teams earn berths in the postseason.
NMMI (7-1, 5-1) leads the conference, followed by TJC, Trinity Valley (5-3, 3-3), Blinn (5-3, 3-3), Kilgore, Cisco (4-4, 3-3), Navarro (4-4, 2-4) and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (3-5, 1-5).
Other games on Saturday have Blinn at NEO, 1 p.m.; Cisco at Navarro, 3 p.m.; and Trinity Valley at New Mexico Military, 3 p.m.
Kilgore, who at one time was ranked No. 2 in the nation, snapped a four-game losing streak last week, a 34-19 win over Trinity Valley.
This will be the 127th meeting between TJC and KC with the teams tied at 62-62-2 in the series.
KC has won seven in a row and 10 of 11 against the Apaches. The teams first met back in 1947, with Tyler earning a 7-6 win. Kilgore and Tyler played twice for the first time in 1960, but the teams have met twice in a season 47 other times and played each other three times during the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons. The two ties came in 1970 and 1978. In 1970, the tie was the lone blemish on Kilgore’s 6-0-1 run in conference play, and in 1978, the tie was the lone blemish on a 10-0-1 KC season that saw the Rangers defeat Jones (Mississippi) in the Garland Bowl to end the year as the JC Gridwire National Champion.
The Rangers and Apaches have played four overtime games — 2000 (TJC, 34-28, in triple overtime), 2009 (TJC, 40-37 in double OT), 2010 (TJC, 30-27 in OT) and 2019 (KC, 34-28 in double OT). KC and Tyler have met once in a bowl game, with Kilgore notching a 14-7 win over the Apaches in the Red River Bowl in Bedford back in 2001 to cap a perfect 12-0 season.
TJC’s last win against the Rangers was in 2017, a 22-8 victory in Kilgore.
TEXAS COLLEGE
The Steers have shown improvement each week, but are still seeking their first win of 2021.
TC (0-9, 0-7) takes on Southwestern Assemblies of God (6-3, 4-3) at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Steers conclude their regular season on Nov. 13, traveling to Pineville, Louisiana to meet Louisiana College. SAGU is scheduled to play at Langston next week.
