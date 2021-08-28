WINONA — Nathaniel Hampton scored on a 1-yard run and Jesse Jones later added a 3-yard TD run — both in the fourth quarter — as the Winona Wildcats rallied for a 28-21 win over Lone Oak on Friday.
Winona took a 7-0 lead on a 41-yard TD pass from Hampton to Tra Brown, and led 13-0 after Hampton connected with Jacobi Carpenter on a 27-yard scoring strike.
Buffalo scored the next three touchdowns on a 60-yard kickoff return, a 42-yard TD pass and an interception return, but the Wildcats rallied for the win.
Hampton hit on 7 of 13 passing attempts for 122 yards. Esteban Munoz rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries for the Wildcats.
Mabank 30, Bullard 17
BULLARD — Mabank took the lead with an 11-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter and outscored Bullard 16-7 the rest of the way en route to a 30-17 win.
Blake Blain (15 of 27) passed for 160 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Bullard. Stevin Kemp had a 45-yard TD run, and Clifford Douglas caught a 19-yard TD pass from Blain. Douglas had five catches for 59 yards.
Cooper 27, Grand Saline 25
GRAND SALINE — The Cooper Bulldogs held on for a 27-25 win over Grand Saline on Friday.
Jase Melton passed for 183 yards and was picked off three times in the loss for Grand Saline.
Caleb Amaya carried 19 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and Melton picked up 34 yards and scored once on seven carries for the Indians. Brett Kindle had seven catches for 72 yards, and Hudson Griffin finished with four grabs for 55 yards.
Michael Henson had nine tackles and a forced fumble in the loss for Grand Saline. Cooper Brown and Payton Butterfield also racked up nine tackles.
West Rusk 38, East Chambers 14
JASPER — Andon Mata passed for 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the West Rusk Raiders built a big halftime lead en route to a 38-14 win over East Chambers on Thursday.
The Raiders led 14-7 after one quarter and extended the lead to 31-7 at halftime.
Mata completed 11 of 19 passes and did not throw an interception. He also rushed for 55 yards on five carries.
Jamal Ford carried 18 times for 96 yards, and Tata Winings added 62 yards on 10 carries as the Raiders piled up 240 yards on the ground.
Geremiah Smith caught three passes for 119 yards, and Will Jackson added five catches for 58 yards.
Henderson 48, Hallsville 47
HENDERSON — Ya'corus Porter's second touchdown of the second half put Henderson in front by two scores, and the Lions defense stopped Hallsville on downs in the final minute as Henderson held on for a 48-47 win over the Bobcats in the opener for both teams on Friday.
Porter's 7-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter put Henderson in front 48-34, but the Bobcats scored on a 5-yard run by Jace Mosely with 7:58 to play and then got an 84-yard touchdown run by Elijah Nicholson with 3:53 to play to cut the gap to a point. The PAT failed.
Hallsville later drove into Henderson territory, but the Lions made the defensive stop to seal the victory.
Hallsville built a 13-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of touchdown passes from Mosely to Kam Gaut that covered 21 and 85 yards.
Henderson answered with a 5-yard TD run by Dallas Alexander with six seconds left in the opening quarter and took the lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jacobe Robinson to Dashawn Jackson with 3:49 left in the half to take a 14-13 lead.
Hallsville's Elijah Nicholson broke off a 57-yard touchdown run with 3:13 left in the half to give the Bobcats a 19-14 halftime lead.
Henderson scored on touchdown runs of 4 yards by Tobaius Jackson, 2 yards by Dallas Alexander and 30 yards by Porter to build a 34-19 lead at the 4:44 mark of the third quarter, but Nicholson sprinted 37 yards for a touchdown and caught a 2-point conversion pass from Mosely with 1:32 left in the quarter to pull the lions to within a touchdown at 34-27.
Alexander's 42-yard TD run boosted the Henderson lead to 41-27 12 seconds into the fourth quarter, but Carter Rojas returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a Hallsville score as the Bobcats stayed close at 41-34.
Porter's 7-yard TD run and the ensuing PAT made it 48-34 and provided the eventual margin of victory.
Hallsville hosts Kilgore and Henderson visits Gilmer on Friday.
Palestine Westwood 23, Carlisle 21
PRICE — Palestine Westwood overcame a big night on the ground by Carlisle's Brody Eaves to hand the Indians a 23-21 loss in the opener for both teams.
Eaves carried 16 times for 133 yards and scored three touchdowns in the loss for Carlisle. Fernando Espinosa completed 12 of 20 passes for 141 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Clayton Hart hauled in five passes for 65 yards in the loss.
Joel Fraser (11 tackles), Alan Rocha (8 tackles) and Alexis Hernandez (7 tackles) led the way defensively for the Indians.
Carthage 27, Crosby 24
NEW CANEY — In a game where the pendulum swung back and forth on both sides of the ball, it was a special teams play that made the difference.
More specifically it was a special play that made the difference.
After the Carthage Bulldogs fought nearly all game to finally take a lead, it was taken from them with 1 minute, 52 seconds left in the game following a Quincy Jones 17-yard touchdown run.
However that deficit didn’t last for very long as on the ensuing kickoff return man Noah Paddie took the kickoff and raced 98 yards down the left sideline to pay dirt as Carthage defeated Crosby 27-24 in an epic come-from-behind victory on Thursday night at New Caney High.
Carthage (1-0) was extremely conscious about making sure to hold onto to the ball even more than usually after committing five first-half turnovers, four of which were lost fumbles.
Senior Javarian Roquemore started the game for Carthage and played nearly the first half, throwing for 135 yards and an interception while completing 10 of his 16 pass attempts.
Surratt said prior to the game that Roquemore and junior Connor Cuff would split reps behind center and Cuff got thrown right into the fire, taking over when the Bulldogs were trailing 17-0.
Crosby (0-1) got on the board when Tyler Cooper recovered a Roquemore fumble after being sacked and raced 75 yards for a touchdown with 8:18 left in the first half.
Following a Carthage 3-and-out, Crosby struck on the first play of their next offensive possession when quarterback Cyrin Myles hit Kameren Kirkwood, who took the wide receiver screen 50 yards to pay dirt.
Following a Bulldogs fumble, the Cougars got another score when kicker Trevor Helburg nailed a 44-yard field goal to put Crosby up 17-0 with 5:28 left in the first half.
Feeling his team needed a momentum boost, Surratt gambled on 4-and-6 from Carthage’s own 29-yard line and the Bulldogs executed when Cuff hit Kadariane Bell for a 12-yard reception.
On the next play, Cuff hit Montrel Hatten for a 59-yard bomb that Hatten took to the house to put Carthage on the board, now trailing 17-7 with 4:07 left in the first half.
Omar Medrano hit his first of two field goals, the first being a 33-yarder to cut Carthage’s deficit to 17-10 with 7:33 in the third.
The Bulldogs would tie the game 17-17 when Cuff hit Braeden Wade for a 23-yard touchdown on 4-and-6 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
In relief duty, Cuff threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-21 passing.
Hatten led all receivers in catches and yardage in the game as the junior had 10 catches for 206 yards, including the 59-yard touchdown reception.
Wade had four catches for 96 yards, including a touchdown, while Bell had 56 yards receiving on five catches in the win.
Jones rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries, including a touchdown, and Myles threw 99 yards, including a score on 8-of-20 passing and added 27 yards rushing on 14 carries for Crosby
Lewis had a sack and Camden Foster a fumble recovery for Carthage.
Cooper had two fumble recoveries, including the score and two sacks, while Braden Wight had a pair of sacks also for the Cougars.
Harmony 25, Elysian Fields 14
HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles rallied from 14-6 down after one quarter, scoring 19 unanswered points in the fourth and earning a 25-14 win over Elysian Fields on Friday.
Evan Webber took control of the game for the Eagles, rushing for four touchdowns on the night.
Elysian Fields took the early lead on a 36-yard run by William Goodnight less than a minute into the contest. Webber answered wit a 72-yard scoring jaunt with 7:58 to play in the quarter, but Goodnight put Elysian Fields back in front with a 50-yard jolt 11 seconds later for a 14-6 Elysian Fields lead.
Neither team scored in the next two quarters, but Webber scored on runs of 20, 62 and 3 yards in the fourth quarter to lift the Eagles to the win.
Webber's final touchdown was set up by an interception from defensive lineman Landon Wilkerson, who took the ball back to the Elysian Fields 3-yard line.
Tatum 68, Center 26
CENTER — Kendric Malone had a hand in six Tatum touchdowns as the Eagles rolled to a 68-26 win over the Center Roughriders in the season opener for both teams on Friday.
The Eagles built a 14-0 lead after one quarter on touchdown passes of 35 yards from Malone to Kendall Williams and 9 yards from Malone to Remington O'Bryan.
In the second quarter, Jackson Richardson returned a punt 42 yards for the Eagles, and Malone connected with Jayden Boyd on a 14-yard scoring strike.
Malone had a 70-yard touchdown pass to O'Bryan, a 31-yard touchdown run and a 13-yard TD pass to Williams in the third period, with Jacoby Norris racing 59 yards for another score.
Quentin Harmon had touchdown runs of 1 and 25 yards in the fourth stanza to complete the blowout for Tatum.
Jefferson 15, Pittsburg 12
JEFFERSON — The Jeffferson Bulldogs used a late touchdown pass to get back in the game and a Pick Six to win it, rallying past the Pittsburg Pirates for a 15-12 victory on Friday.
Pittsburg led 6-0 after one quarter on a 15-yard run by Ty Price, and led 12-0 following a 5-yard run by Melvin Bates with 2:34 left in the first half.
Jefferson got on the board with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Chris Bowman to Erik Burns with 5:07 left in the game, and then with 2:10 left, Steve Washington intercepted a pass and took it back 68 yards for a touchdown. Bowman's run for 2-points made the final 15-12.
Bowman completed 11 of 23 passes for 146 yards. Burns had three catches for 43 yards, Ronald Garrett, Jr. four grabs for 22 yards, Luke McMullen three catches for 76 yards and Caden Rutz one catch for five yards.
Brayden Bolton rushed for 60 yards on 13 carries in the loss for Pittsburg. Jaxson Ramsey added 56 yards on the ground for the Pirates.
Winnsboro 39, Paul Pewitt 23
WINNSBORO — The Winnsboro Red Raiders notched a 39-23 win over the Omaha Paul Pewitt Brahmas on Friday.
Winnsboro held the Brahmas to 145 total yards - all on the ground.
Deiontray Hill led the way for Paul Pewitt with 16 carries for 72 yards. Tavionr Brown rushed for 29 yards and two touchdowns, and Noah Mayo and Brown both ahd five tackles and a sack on the defensive side.
Daingerfield 48, Atlanta 7
DAINGERFIELD — Dee Lewis ran for a pair of touchdowns and tossed three TD passes, leading the Daingerfield Tigers to a 48-7 win over the Atlanta Rabbits on Friday.
Lewis scored on a 47-yard run in the first quarter to open the floodgates for the Tigers, who also got a 7-yard TD run from D'Co Wright and a 2-point conversion run from Lewis in the opening stanza.
In the second quarter, Lewis tossed touchdown passes of 51 and 61 yards to Aeryn Hampton and 5 yards to C.J. Gilbert. The Tigers also scored on a 1-yard run by Kameron Dickerson in the quarter.
Wright added a 2-yard touchdown run and Lewis raced in from 30 yards out in the fourth quarter to end the scoring for the Tigers.
Beckville 50, Joaquin 29
JOAQUIN — Sophomore J’Koby Williams rushed for a game-high 251 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the way, as the Beckville Bearcats opened their 2021 season with a 50-39 victory over host Joaquin on Thursday night.
In all, Beckville’s ball carriers combined for 394 yards on 33 carries including six touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Ryan Harris rushed for 53 yards on nine carries, including two scores, and Bo Hammons rushed for 90 yards on only five carries, including a touchdown.
Harris was 2-for-8 passing for 38 yards and while struggling through the air, Harris made up for it on the defensive side of the ball. Harris led the Bearcats defense with 18 tackles, including six solo and an interception.
Beckville (1-0) trailed Joaquin (0-1) 26-21 at the half.
The Rams opened up the second half with a touchdown drive on the first offensive possession. The Bearcats would go 3-and-out, and two plays later Joaquin scored another touchdown to make it 39-21.
On Joaquin’s ensuing possession, Beckville was able to stop the Rams on fourth down from their own 40-yard line, and on the next play the Bearcats scored a touchdown that made it 39-36.
After being down as many as 18 points midway through the third, Beckville rattled off 29-unanswered points to win the game.
Beckville made Joaquin turn the ball over on downs three times in the second half, which led to Bearcats touchdowns.