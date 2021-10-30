Troup's Trae Davis runs with the football against Quitman on Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup. The Tigers scored a 42-6 win to improve to 7-3 on the season and 3-3 in District 9-3A Division II. The Bulldogs fall to 4-5 and 1-4. Troup has a bye next week, while Quitman hosts West Rusk.