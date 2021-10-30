NEW LONDON — Andon Mata threw a trio of touchdown passes in the third quarter when West Rusk broke open a close game, and the Raiders went on to beat Grand Saline 49-26 Friday in a District 9-3A Division II football game at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium.
Mata completed 13 of 18 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns, and Tate Winings and Jamal Ford each rushed for more than 100 yards for West Rusk (9-0, 5-0).
Grand Saline got the scoring started with a game-opening 92-yard drive, and Jase Melton capped the possession with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Griffin.
The Raiders tied the game on a 60-yard scoring pass from Mata to Will Jackson with 2:28 to go in the opening quarter, and the Indians found the end zone again a 29-yard pass from Melton to Preston Anderson to open the second quarter.
That put the Indians up 13-7, but West Rusk's offense kicked things into gear from there by scoring the game's next five touchdowns.
Ford found the end zone from 18 yards out, and Winings followed with a 66-yard run to make it 21-13 at the break.
Mata hooked with Geremiah Smith for a 43-yard touchdown pass to open the second half scoring, found Jackson from 42 yards out later in the frame and capped the quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Smith.
That put the Raiders up 42-13 going into the fourth, and Ford dashed 66 yards for West Rusk's final score of the game. He finished with 152 yards on 14 carries, Winings had 100 yards on nine carries, and Jackson caught three passes for 115 yards. Smith finished with four catches for 115 yards.
Overall, West Rusk piled up 577 yards of offense, and Smith and Ty Harper picked off passes for the defense.
Melton threw for 278 yards in the loss. Teammate Brett Kindle had 105 yards receiving.
West Rusk travels to Quitman Friday. Grand Saline (3-6, 2-3) hosts Arp.
Daingerfield 56, Hooks 20
DAINGERFIELD — D'Co Wright rushed for three scores, Dee Lewis tossed a pair of TD passes and Aeryn Hampton came up big on both sides of the ball for Daingerfield as the Tigers rolled to a 56-20 win over Hooks on Friday in a District 10-3A Division II game.
Daingerfield moves to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in district play, while Hooks drops to 3-4 and 2-3.
Wright scored on runs of 17 and 1 yards to open the scoring for the Tigers, the second TD set up by a Lewis interception.
Keyshawn Walls scored on a 7-yard TD run for Hooks to make it a 12-7 game after one quarter, but the Tigers took control in the second stanza.
Lewis hit Lathan Sauceda on a 21-yard TD pass with 9:57 left, and then connected with Hampton on a 58-yard scoring strike two minutes later. Hampton wasn't finished, picking off a pass and taking it back 33 yards for a TD for his fifth Pick Six of the year.
Hampton had another interception in the fourth quarter.
A 30-yard TD run by Walls late in the quarter made it a 36-14 contest at the half.
In the third, Wright scored on a 2-yard run and freshman Chase Johnson tossed a 20-yard TD pass to C.J. Gilbert to boost the Tiger lead to 50-14.
A 1-yard TD run by Walls midway through the fourth cut the Tiger lead to 50-20, but Quin Webb scored on a 2-yard run with 3:50 left to make the final 56-20.
Tatum 35, White Oak 14
TATUM — Kendric Malone rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw two TD passes, and the Tatum Eagles moved to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in district play with a 35-14 win over the White Oak Roughnecks.
White Oak drops to 4-5 and 1-4 with the loss.
Tatum drove 80 yards in 11 plays and scored just 30 seconds into the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Malone and Jose Ventura's extra point.
White Oak answered a minute later when Cayson Siegley went up top and connected with Noah Carter on an 86-yard scoring pass at the 10:37 mark. Aven Whittington's PAT tied things at 7-7.
Tatum scored two more times before the half to take a 21-7 lead, using 1-yard runs by Jacoby Norris and Malone to build the two-touchdown cushion.
The Eagles then marched 49 yards in eight plays and scored on a 17-yard pass from Malone to Remington O'Bryan with 5:9 left to make it 28-7.
Malone's 13-yard TD pass to Kendall Williams wit 10:34 left in the contest pushed the Tatum lead to 35-7, and White Oak ended the scoring three minutes later with a 1-yard run by Dee Williams.
9-3A DIVISION II
W. RUSK 49, G. SALINE 6: NEW LONDON - Andon Mata threw a trio of touchdown passes in the third quarter when West Rusk broke open a close game, and the Raiders went on to beat Grand Saline 49-26 Friday.
Mata completed 13 of 18 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns, and Tate Winings and Jamal Ford each rushed for more than 100 yards for West Rusk (9-0, 5-0).
Grand Saline got the scoring started with a game-opening 92-yard drive, and Jase Melton capped the possession with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Griffin.
The Raiders tied the game on a 60-yard scoring pass from Mata to Will Jackson with 2:28 to go in the opening quarter, and the Indians found the end zone again a 29-yard pass from Melton to Preston Anderson to open the second quarter.
That put the Indians up 13-7, but West Rusk's offense kicked things into gear from there by scoring the game's next five touchdowns.
Ford found the end zone from 18 yards out, and Winings followed with a 66-yard run to make it 21-13 at the break.
Mata hooked with Geremiah Smith for a 43-yard touchdown pass to open the second half scoring, found Jackson from 42 yards out later in the frame and capped the quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Smith.
That put the Raiders up 42-13 going into the fourth, and Ford dashed 66 yards for West Rusk's final score of the game. He finished with 152 yards on 14 carries, Winings had 100 yards on nine carries, and Jackson caught three passes for 115 yards. Smith finished with four catches for 115 yards.
Overall, West Rusk piled up 577 yards of offense, and Smith and Ty Harper picked off passes for the defense.
Melton threw for 278 yards in the loss. Teammate Brett Kindle had 105 yards receiving.
West Rusk travels to Quitman Friday. Grand Saline (3-6, 2-3) hosts Arp.
10-3A DIVISION II
DAINGERFIELD 56, HOOKS 20: DAINGERFIELD - D'Co Wright rushed for three scores, Dee Lewis tossed a pair of TD passes and Aeryn Hampton came up big on both sides of the ball for Daingerfield as the Tigers rolled to a 56-20 win over Hooks.
Daingerfield moves to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in district play, while Hooks drops to 3-4 and 2-3.
Wright scored on runs of 17 and 1 yards to open the scoring for the Tigers, the second TD set up by a Lewis interception.
Keyshawn Walls scored on a 7-yard TD run for Hooks to make it a 12-7 game after one quarter, but the Tigers took control in the second stanza.
Lewis hit Lathan Sauceda on a 21-yard TD pass with 9:57 left, and then connected with Hampton on a 58-yard scoring strike two minutes later. Hampton wasn't finished, picking off a pass and taking it back 33 yards for a TD for his fifth Pick Six of the year.
Hampton had another interception in the fourth quarter.
A 30-yard TD run by Walls late in the quarter made it a 36-14 contest at the half.
In the third, Wright scored on a 2-yard run and freshman Chase Johnson tossed a 20-yard TD pass to C.J. Gilbert to boost the Tiger lead to 50-14.
A 1-yard TD run by Walls midway through the fourth cut the Tiger lead to 50-20, but Quin Webb scored on a 2-yard run with 3:50 left to make the final 56-20.