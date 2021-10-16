FRANKSTON — Jeramy Torres rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 116 yards and a TD as the Hawkins Hawks moved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in District 9-2A Division I play with a 36-14 win over Frankston on Friday at Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium.
Braden Adams rushed for 54 yards and a TD, Kayden Upchurch rushed for 89 yards and had one catch for 41 yards and Drew Dacus caught two passes for 65 yards and a TD to go along with 24 rushing yards.
Cael Bruno rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Frankston.
Hawkins will host Carlisle (2-4, 2-1) on Friday and Frankston (3-4, 1-2) will visit Union Grove (1-5, 1-2) on Thursday.
Hallsville 26, Mount Pleasant 20
HALLSVILLE — Jace Moseley passed for one touchdown and scored once on the ground, Joel Ontiveros booted a pair of field goals and the Hallsville Bobcats won their second game in a row — holding on for a 26-20 District 9-5A Division II win over Mount Pleasant.
Moseley completed 15 of 21 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown and carried 11 times for 49 yards and a TD as Hallsville improved to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the district. Mount Pleasant drops to 3-4 and 2-2.
Elijah Nicholson carried 27 times for 68 yards and a touchdown. Carter Rogas had seven catches for 67 yards, and Jack Holladay hauled in two passes for 46 yards and a TD.
Nicholson scored on a 5-yard run and Ontiveros kicked a 34-yard field goal to give the Bobcats a 10-0 halftime lead.
Moseley's 1-yard TD run made it 17-0 in the third, and after Mount Pleasant got on the board in the third, Holladay hauled in a 40-yard TD pass from Moseley to make it a 23-7 Bobcat cushion.
Ontiveros later booted a 22-yard field goal to give Hallsville a 26-13 cushion in the fourth period.
Hallsville will visit Nacogdoches on Friday. Mount Pleasant is scheduled to host Marshall.
Gilmer 26, Pittsburg 13
PITTSBURG — Brandon Tennison passed for 147 yards and a touchdown and added 75 yards and another score on the ground for Gilmer as the Buckeyes notched a 26-13 District 8-4A Division II win over Pittsburg.
Ashton Haynes carried 15 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 53 yards and a TD for the Buckeyes (6-1, 2-0). Rohan Fluellencaught four passes for 63 yards.
Brayden Bolton completed 4 of 4 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown and carried 18 times for 103 yards and a TD in the loss for Pittsburg (0-7, 0-2). Tyliq Isome caught two passes for 24 yards and a TD.
Christian Bates had 12 tackles and a forced fumble, Isome an interception and Ty Price a fumble recovery for the Pirates in the loss.
Gilmer visits Liberty-Eylau and Pittsburg hosts North Lamar on Friday.
Gladewater 44, Jefferson 12
GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Bears rolled up 360 rushing yards and held Jefferson to 27 yards on 25 rushing attempts on the way to a 44-12 District 6-3A Division I win on Friday.
Za Campbell rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears. D.J. Allen rushed for 94 yards and passed for 45 yards and a touchdown, and Kollin Lewis added 43 rushing yards and three catches for 45 yards.
C.J. Bowman passed for 92 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Jefferson.
Gladewater led 13-6 after one quarter on touchdowns by G'Braylon Polly and Allen. Erik Burns caught a 12-yard TD pass from Bowman for the Bulldog points.
In the second, Campbell scored on a 12-yard run and Polly added a 2-yard TD run to give the Bears a 27-6 halftime lead.
Lewis scored on a 7-yard run and Campbell had a 5-yard TD run in the third for the Bears, who got a 29-yard field goal by Ozzy Chavarria in the fourth to make the final 44-12.
Jefferson's other TD came in the third on a 1-yard run by Bowman.
Gladewater (5-2, 4-0) will visit White Oak and Jefferson (4-3, 1-2) will host Tatum on Friday.