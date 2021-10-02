Harmony 42, Grand Saline 7
GRAND SALINE — Boston Seahorn and Kyle Henry hooked up on a pair of long touchdown passes, Evan Webber scored on a long distance run and the Harmony Eagles opened District 9-3A Division II play with a 42-7 win over Grand Saline on Friday.
The Eagles move to 5-0 with the win. Grand Saline drops to 0-5 and 0-2.
Webber opened the scoring for the Eagles with a 79-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, and Aron Bell tacked on the two-point conversion.
With just three seconds left in the first, Bell scored on a 7-yard run to make it a 14-0 contest.
Weston Seahorn's 69-yard run, a 12-yard run by Bell and a 74-yard touchdown pass from Boston Seahorn to Henry put the Eagles comfortably in front at halftime, 35-0.
Just over a minute into the second half, Boston Seahorn hit Henry again, this time from 72 yards out, to extend the lead to 42-0.
Grand Saline avoided the shutout with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jase Melton to Brett Kindle with seven minutes remaining.
Harmony hosts Quitman on Friday. Grand Saline is idle and will visit Quitman on Oct. 15.
Linden-Kildare 34, Union Grove 27
LINDEN — Jakiric Nard rushed for two touchdowns and returned a kick for a score, and the Linden-Kildare Tigers earned a District 9-2A Division I 34-27 win over the Union Grove Lions on Thursday in the KYKX Game of the Week at Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium.
Nard carried 12 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns to go along with an 84-yard kick return for a score. Jonathan Owen rushed for 131 yards on 13 carries and passed for 31 yards. Jay Birmingham rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Ta'Shun Mitchell picked up 68 yards on 10 carries, and Jackson Lee caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Davy Branscom carried 13 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Union Grove. Cooper Vestal rushed for 70 yards on 10 carries and completed 16 of 30 passes for 195 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Blake Moore paced the Union Grove defense with 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Union Grove (0-4, 0-1) will host Beckville on Oct. 8. Linden-Kildare (1-4, 1-1) is idle this coming week and will visit Beckville on Oct. 15.