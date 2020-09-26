FORT WORTH — Breece Hall ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns, JaQuan Bailey had 3 1/2 sacks to become Iowa State’s career leader and the Cyclones opened Big 12 play with a 37-34 win at TCU on Saturday.
Bailey’s strip sack and recovered fumble just before halftime set up Brock Purdy’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Darren Wilson for the Cyclones (1-1), who bounced back from a 17-point home loss to Louisiana-Lafayette in their opener two weeks ago.
Max Duggan threw three touchdowns after halftime for TCU, but linebacker Mike Rose made a diving interception — grabbing the ball only inches off the ground — with less than four minutes left. The pass went through the hands and off the knee of Taye Barber, who had an earlier touchdown catch.
That set up a 32-yard TD run by Hall on third-and-2 with 2:54 left that made it 37-28. The sophomore ran basically untouched 75 yards to open the scoring in the second quarter, and had a 1-yard score earlier in the fourth when he leaped high in the air over the line and came down on his feet in the end zon
Kene Nwangwu had a 49-yard touchdown on his only carry for the Cyclones.
Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35
NORMAN, Okla. — A Kansas State squad that lost its opener to Arkansas State two weeks ago, had its roster depleted by COVID-19, and entered Saturday’s game against No. 3 Oklahoma as a four-touchdown underdog overcame it all to pull off one of the biggest stunners of the season.
Skylar Thompson passed for 334 yards and ran for three touchdowns, and the Wildcats rallied from 21 points down to beat the third-ranked Sooners 38-35, a 50-yard field goal by Blake Lynch with 4:32 remaining providing the margin of victory.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said he didn’t know until Friday if he’d have enough players available at all position groups to play the game. Turns out, the Wildcats had exactly what they needed.
Freshman Deuce Vaughn caught four passes for 129 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Wildcats. It was Kansas State’s first-ever road win against a top-three team in the AP poll.
Kansas State upset Oklahoma 48-41 in Manhattan, Kansas, last year, making the loss especially disappointing for the Sooners. Oklahoma outgained the Wildcats 517 yards to 400 but had four turnovers to none for Kansas State.
Oklahoma freshman Spencer Rattler passed for 387 yards and four touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions.
No. 15 Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13
STILLWATER, Okla. — Chuba Hubbard scored on a 23-yard run with 1:17 remaining to salvage a difficult afternoon and help No. 15 Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 27-13 on Saturday.
Sidelined for a number of key plays after fumbling on consecutive second-half possessions, Hubbard ended up with 101 yards on 22 rushes for his 12th 100-yard performance in his last 13 games. With the additional action, Hubbard’s backup, L.D. Brown, gained 103 yards on 11 carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run, for Oklahoma State (2-0, 1-0 Big 12).
True freshman backup quarterback Shane Illingworth, in his first collegiate start, completed 15 of 21 passes for 139 yards, but also had an interception, for the Cowboys.
Jarret Doege threw for 285 yards and a touchdown for West Virginia (1-1, 0-1), which actually outgained Oklahoma State 353-342. Winston Wright had four catches for 103 yards, including a 70-yard score late in the second quarter.
West Virginia was hurt by several costly penalties, getting flagged 12 times for 106 yards.
Oklahoma State came through with a key turnover early in the second quarter. After defensive end Trace Ford forced a fumble by hitting Doege’s arm while he was about to pass, Tyren Irby scooped up the loose ball in the backfield and raced 56 yards for the touchdown that made it 14-0.
UTEP 31, Louisiana-Monroe 7
MONROE, La. — Deion Hankins rushed for three touchdowns and UTEP held Louisiana-Monroe to 7 yards rushing in a 31-6 victory on Saturday.
Hankins’ first touchdown, a 2-yard run, came on the play following an 82-yard pass from Gavin Hardison to Jacob Cowing. Hankins set up his second TD with a 37-yard run, scoring two plays later from the 1. Hardison threw a 38-yard pass to Devaughn Cooper to begin the third scoring drive that ended with Hankins’ 8-yard score. Gavin Baechle’s 42-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in the half made it 24-0.
Hankins rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries. Hardison was 13-of-25 passing for 302 yards with Justin Garrett collecting 120 yards receiving and Cowing 102.
Coby Suits threw a 35-yard score to Jahquan Bloomfield in the final minute of the third quarter to cap a 55-yard drive that began after a UTEP fumble. Up till then, the Warhawks didn’t have a drive exceed 12 yards. Suits finished with 184 yards passing with a TD and an interception.
The victory has UTEP (3-1) off to its best start since its 2010 team started 5-1. It also gave the Miners their most wins in a season since 2014 when they finished with four.
ULM (0-3) is limiting fan capacity to 25% at 30,427-seat Malone Stadium. Saturday’s announced attendance was 5,491.
UTSA 37, Middle Tennessee 35
SAN ANTONIO — Backup Josh Adkins threw for 233 yards and a touchdown, Sincere McCormick rushed for 82 yards and two scores, and UTSA held off Middle Tennessee 37-35 on Friday night in a Conference USA opener for both teams.
Former Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor, how leading the Roadrunners, begins his career at 3-0.
UTSA’s starting quarterback Frank Harris hobbled off the field with 28 seconds left in the first half and did not return. Adkins, a New Mexico State grad transfer, completed his first two passes before Hunter Duplessis gave UTSA a 17-10 halftime lead with a short field goal.
Duplessis made his 16th straight field goal with 11:39 remaining for a 37-29 lead, but UTSA punted on its next two possessions. Middle Tennessee put together a 13-play, 72-yard scoring drive, ending with 1:04 remaining, but its two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful in front of a sparse crowd at the Alamodome.
Zakhari Franklin had 119 receiving yards and a score, and freshman Jamal Ligon set a program record with 19 tackles for UTSA (3-0).
Asher O’Hara threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two first-half interceptions for Middle Tennessee (0-3). Chaton Mobley added two rushing TDs.
