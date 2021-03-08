Tyler Legacy wrapped up its 2020 football season with its annual football banquet on March 1.
The Red Raiders honored players with multiple awards throughout the night. The varsity awards were selected by the players.
Grabbing the top honor of Team MVP was junior running back Jamarion Miller. Miller, who is a four-star recruit with numerous collegiate offers, rushed for 1,666 yards and 20 touchdowns on 194 carries this season. He also caught 29 passes for 468 yards and eight touchdowns. On the defensive side, Miller intercepted a pass and was often called upon to match up against some of the top receivers in District 10-6A.
Running back Bryson Donnell was selected as the Offensive MVP. He rushed for 1,159 yards and 12 touchdowns on 165 carries. He caught 13 passes for 92 yards and a score.
Linebacker Jack Janis was named the Defensive MVP. Janis had 136 tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Kasen Carpenter and Josh Olivares shared Special Teams MVP honors. Trent Adams and Dion Daniels won the Herd Daniels Leadership award. Elijah Grogan and Nate Morris earned the Buddy Boyd Fighting Heart award. Nicolas Montoya was the recipient of the Beau Crawford Scholastic award.
Montoya was also one of multiple Red Raiders selected to the Academic All-State team. Montoya and Vann Rainer were first-team selections. Janis and Saquib Saddique were second-team selections. Adams, Kendrick Tutt, Kah’lil Montague, Carpenter, Lucas Moreland, George Bergfeld and trainer Emma Bennett were honorable mention selections.
Earning junior varsity awards were Tim Decroix (scout team offense), Rodney Harden (scout team defense), Brody Eaves (playmaker), Walker Freeman (leadership), Jordan Crawford (rising star), Sam Youngblood (academic), Tariq Robinson (best attitude), Reyad Mekada (competitive grit), Corey Lawrence (best teammate) and Nate Crockett (Code Red).
Earning freshmen awards were Cameron Sanchez (scout team offense), Triston Bowser (scout team defense), Luke Wolf (playmaker), Braiden Grogran (leadership), Gilbert Pena (rising star), Rogers Martinez (academic), Nash Wisner (best attitude), Sterlin Burleson (competitive grit), Keshaun Howland (best teammate) and Brooks Gallagher (Code Red).