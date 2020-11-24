Tyler Legacy (2-5, 0-3) at North Mesquite (2-5, 1-2)
When/Where: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mesquite Memorial Stadium, Mesquite
Keep an eye on
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (129 carries, 1,198 yards, 13 TDs; 13 catches, 303 yards, 6 TD) ... RB Bryson Donnell (92 carries, 585 yards, 6 TD; 10 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (53 of 108, 746 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INT; 34 carries, 144 yards, 4 TD) ... WR LaDavion Butler (9 catches, 115 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Nick Bennett (7 catches, 155 yards, 3 TD) … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … DL Garfield Lawrence (34 tackles, 4 sacks, 4 TFL) … DL Chris Harris ... DB Jakelyn Morgan ... DB Cayden Starks ... LB Josh Olivares ... DB Aaron Sears (60 tackles, 1 INT) ... LB Jack Janis (78 tackles, 4 sacks) ... DB KJ Humber
North Mesquite: QB Liam Thornton … Ashton Howard-Williams … WR Cordale Russell … Marcus Yow … DL Davion Carter
Quick hits: Legacy will look to put an end to a five-game losing streak … Miller, Donnell and Adams have accounted for all 23 of the Red Raiders’ rushing touchdowns this season and 95.9 percent of the team’s carries … North Mesquite is being held to 14.3 points per game … Russell is a sophomore with offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Tennessee and Illinois State … Carter is a three-star junior with offers from Baylor, Buffalo, Hawaii, Houston and Kansas … The game will be on the radio on The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon on the call.
Up next: Tyler Legacy at Mesquite, Monday; Rockwall at North Mesquite, Monday