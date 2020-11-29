Tyler Legacy (3-5, 1-3) at Mesquite (1-6, 1-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Monday, E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Keep an eye on
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (136 carries, 1,286 yards, 16 TDs; 17 catches, 314 yards, 8 TD) ... RB Bryson Donnell (104 carries, 773 yards, 8 TD; 10 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (60 of 118, 760 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INT; 34 carries, 144 yards, 4 TD) ... WR LaDavion Butler (10 catches, 122 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Nick Bennett (8 catches, 155 yards, 3 TD) … WR Kasen Carpenter (10 catches, 130 yards, 2 TD) … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … DL Garfield Lawrence (41 tackles, 5 sacks, 5 TFL) … DL Chris Harris ... DB Jakelyn Morgan ... DB Cayden Starks (52 tackles, 2 INT) ... LB Josh Olivares (50 tackles) ... DB Aaron Sears (65 tackles, 1 INT) ... LB Jack Janis (87 tackles, 5 sacks, 5 TFL, 2 FF) ... DB KJ Humber
Mesquite: QB Chance Edwards … Jacob Fields … Gervin McCarty … Jacolby Thomas … Jamarion Woods
Quick hits: Legacy ended a five-game losing streak with a 66-0 win over North Mesquite … Legacy had three different quarterbacks throw touchdown passes in the win over North Mesquite — Adams, Bruce Bruckner and Sears. The Red Raiders also had six rushing touchdowns — three from Miller, two from Donnell and one from Rashawd Ellis … Mesquite’s lone win was 54-20 over Mesquite Horn on Nov. 6. The Skeeters were then quarantined for two weeks and fell to Rockwall-Heath 36-33 on Wednesday … The game will be on the radio on The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon on the call.
Up next: Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, Saturday; North Mesquite at Mesquite, Saturday