Rockwall-Heath (5-2, 2-1) at Tyler Legacy (2-4, 0-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium
Keep an eye on
Rockwall-Heath: QB Josh Hoover (136 of 208, 1,919 yards, 19 TD, 7 INT) … RB Zach Evans (120 carries, 778 yards, 10 TD) … RB Preston Landis (114 carries, 698 yards, 15 TD) … WR Jay Fair (46 catches, 790 yards, 7 TD) … WR Corban Cleveland (45 catches, 445 yards, 5 TD) … Grady Brewer (99 tackles) … Jaylin Mwigwe (64 tackles) … Dez Mims (3 INT)
Tyler Legacy: Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (121 carries, 1,085 yards, 11 TDs; 5 catches, 107 yards, 4 TD) ... RB Bryson Donnell (78 carries, 503 yards, 5 TD; 9 catches, 67 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (38 of 80, 485 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INT; 31 carries, 129 yards, 4 TD) ... WR LaDavion Butler (7 catches, 105 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Nick Bennett (6 catches, 132 yards, 3 TD) … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … DL Garfield Lawrence (30 tackles, 4 sacks) … DL Chris Harris ... DB Jakelyn Morgan ... DB Cayden Starks ... LB Josh Olivares ... DB Aaron Sears (40 tackles) ... LB Jack Janis (53 tackles, 4 sacks) ... DB KJ Humber
Quick hits: Hoover is a three-star recruit in the junior class … Legacy has dropped four straight games … Rockwall-Heath is averaging 53.9 points per game … The Hawks have scored 127 points in their past two games … Tyler ISD home games will be broadcast on KTPN (Suddenlink channel 9), as well as on channels 51.2 and 36.9 on over-the-air TV with antenna) and streamed online at KETK.com … The game will be on the radio on The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon on the call.
Up next: Mesquite at Rockwall-Heath; Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite
