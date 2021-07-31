It’s August, which means time for football.
High school football teams across the state in Class 4A and below can hit the practice field on Monday.
With the season set to officially kick off on Aug. 26, these teams will have four weeks of practice as they get ready for the 2021 campaign.
A new season brings a fresh start and plenty of optimism.
But for some teams, they hope to carry over the momentum from 2020.
One of those teams is Lindale, which went 13-3 and advanced to a state championship game for the first time in program history. The Eagles will begin the 2021 practice schedule at 7:25 a.m. Monday as quarterback Sam Peterson, wide receiver Jacob Seekford and more look to take the program on another deep playoff run.
At Chapel Hill, the Bulldogs look to build off of the success they had in 2020. Chapel Hill was 8-5 and advanced three rounds deep in the postseason. With a lot of talented pieces back in the mix, including Solomon Macfoy and Deuce McGregor, the Bulldogs should once again be dangerous in 2021. Chapel Hill will practice at 7 a.m. daily.
Brownsboro will now be under the direction of head coach Lance Connot after a 1-7 record last season. The Bears will take the field in the evening, starting at 5 p.m.
Bullard (6-5 in 2020) will have a lot of starting positions to fill this season with just three offensive starters back and two returning starters on defense. The Panthers will begin practice at 7:30 a.m. each day.
Van went 7-5 last season and has several key players back, including quarterback Jackson Rainey and wide receiver Luca Koshev. The Vandals will practice in the evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. most of the week, but will start at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Rusk will be in its second year under head coach Thomas Sitton, and the Eagles (5-6 in 2020) return Colorado commit Owen McCown at quarterback. Rusk will practice at 7 a.m. on Monday through Thursday and then take the field at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Troup went 5-5 last season and have nine starters back on offense and eight returning on defense. Led by quarterback Trevor Padia and wide receiver Bracey Cover, the Tigers look for a strong 2021 season. Troup will be on the field at 6 p.m. each day.
Arp (2-7 in 2020) also has several players returning. The Tigers will start practice at 6 a.m. each day through Friday and then practice at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Mineola is coming off an 11-2 season and returns running back Dawson Pendergrass, who has offers from Arkansas, Baylor and UTSA. The Yellowjackets will practice at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, 1 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday.