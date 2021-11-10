BISHOP GORMAN (1-8) VS. Houston Cypress Christian (8-2)
When/Where: 5 p.m. Thursday, Warrior Field, The Stadium at Cypress Christian (Capacity: 1,400; Turf: Grass; 11123 Cypress North Houston Road, Cypress 77065)
Notable
Bishop Gorman: QB/DB Ryan Richbourg ... RB Alex Barriga ... RB Andre Williams ... WR Gabriel Paniagua ... OL/DB Josh Hayes ... LB Foster Morales ...
Cypress Christian: QB Max Landrum ... WR Michael Slabic ... WR Will Hotchkiss ... WR Jackson Braun
Did you know: This is a TAPPS Division III game area football playoff game. ... The Crusaders finished fifth in District 2, while the Warriors won District 4. ... Gorman coach Daryl Hayes has seen his team continue to fight each week and the Cru earned a playoff spot with a victory over All Saints two weeks ago. "We were in a teaching and growth mode the entire season," Hayes said. "Our boys have made remarkable progress." The Crusaders now get playoff experience. "It seems unusual to qualify with so few wins," Hayes said. "But, we are honored to be included." ... The BG coach knows his team is taking one a top team — "Cypress Christian is the best team we’ve seen on film all year. If one puts much stock on MaxPreps ratings … they are ranked 350 in the state, we are 1170, going into the game. They are much bigger, faster, and stronger than us. We are going to give it our best shot!" ... Williams leads the Crusaders in rushing with 918 yards and five touchdowns on 126 carries. He is followed by Richbourg (111-602, 4 TDs) and Barriga (42-166). ... Richbourg leads in passing (27 of 84, 262 yards) with Paniagua tops in receiving (13-101). ... On defense, Hayes leads in tackles with 67, along with 22 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 12 sacks. Next in line are Morales (52 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks), Barriga (42 tackles, 4 TLF), Richbourg (35 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INTs, 12 passes broken up), Cole Edens (31 tackles, 12 PBU) and Robby Dowdell (31 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery). ... The Warriors have won six straight games.
Last Week: Waco Reicher 35, Bishop Gorman 12
Up next: Winner plays either San Antonio Holy Cross or Fort Worth Lake Country