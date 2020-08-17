The football season is inching closer and closer.
Hopefully, we will see regular season games next week as the high school year is about to kick off.
Our 2020 East Texas High School Football preview magazine, The Zone, arrived at our offices on Monday and will be inserted in subscribers’ Sunday edition of the Tyler Morning Telegraph. The 148-page preview is a collaborative effort among the staffs of the Tyler Paper and sister papers — the Longview News-Journal and Marshall News-Messenger.
Along with team previews, there is a tribute to 100 years of UIL football, plus a look at top traditions, coaches, stadiums, rivalries and other fun listings.
We hope you enjoy the magazine.
COMPUTER RANKINGS
TexasFootball.com in conjunction with partner Jerry Forrest at PigskinPrep.com have the preseason rankings for all 1,488 high school teams in the Lone Star State.
Tyler Legacy is the lone Class 6A team in East Texas and the Red Raiders are ranked No. 70. Galena Park North Shore is No. 1, followed by Duncanville, Austin Westlake, Katy, Denton Guyer, Allen, Southlake Carroll, Alvin Shadow Creek, Lake Travis and Humble Atascocita.
Other teams in District 10-6A with Legacy and their rankings include: No. 17 Rockwall, No. 66 Rockwall-Heath, No. 84 Mesquite, No. 118 Dallas Skyline, No. 123 Mesquite Horn and No. 201 North Mesquite.
In Class 5A Division I, the Tyler High/Longview High district has numerous highly ranked teams. Longview leads District 7-5A DI at No. 3. The Lobos are followed by No. 4 Highland Park, No. 27 Tyler; No. 29 McKinney North; No. 70 Sherman; No. 74 West Mesquite; and No. 110 Wylie East.
Other Top 10 teams in 5A DI include: 1, Denton Ryan; 2, Frisco Lone Star; 5, Lancaster; No. 6 Manvel; No. 7 Richmond Foster; No. 8 Cedar Park; No. 9 Red Oak; and No. 10 Amarillo Tascosa.
Lufkin just missed the Top 10 with the Panthers at No. 11.
The Top 10 teams in Class 5A Division II include: 1, Ennis; 2, Aledo; 3, Lubbock Cooper; 4, Fort Bend Marshall; 5, A&M Consolidated; 6, Wichita Falls Rider; 7, Mansfield Timberview; 8, Frisco; 9, Barbers Hill; and No. 10 Crosby.
East Texas area schools ranked are: No. 13 Marshall; No. 20 Texas High; No. 30 Corsicana; No. 33 Pine Tree; No. 40 Whitehouse; No. 42 Nacogdoches; No. 56 Mount Pleasant; No. 87 Jacksonville; No. 107 Sulphur Springs; and No. 109 Hallsville.
We will check out the Class 4A and below teams in Wednesday’s paper and online at TylerPaper.com.
BIG 12 NON-CONFERENCE
So glad the Battle for the Iron Skillet is back on.
It appeared that the 100th edition of the game between SMU and TCU would not be played this year. TCU had scheduled Tennessee Tech and that was to be the Horned Frogs’ lone non-conference foe.
However, the Ohio Valley Conference, which Tennessee Tech is a member, postponed fall competition due to the concerns and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thus, it opened the door for the Ponies and Frogs to get together. The game is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Fort Worth. The game was originally slated for Dallas, but the Big 12 Conference mandated all non-league games must be played at home.
To make room for the Horned Frogs, SMU’s game against Stephen F. Austin was moved to Sept. 26.
The Metroplex matchup is by far the most intriguing Big 12 non-conference bout. Last year, the Mustangs won 41-38 en route to their breakout 10-win season.
Other Big 12 non-conference games on Sept. 12 include: UTEP at Texas; Houston Baptist at Texas Tech; Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa State; Arkansas State at Kansas State; Missouri State at Oklahoma; Tulsa at Oklahoma State; and Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia.
Both Texas and Tech must have felt pressure to scheduled in-state schools. When the SEC dictated conference-only, the Texas at LSU game was gone. So, the Longhorns had South Florida and UTEP on the original schedule and if UT was going to make a payout, it would make sense to give another UT System school the $1.4 million.
Maybe Texas at LSU will be on the docket in the future.
Baylor is the only Big 12 school that has not announced its non-conference opponent.