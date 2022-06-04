It’s always football time in Texas and each June the Northeast Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes adds a special game to the gridiron calendar.
The 11th FCA Chick-fil-A Heart of a Champion Bowl is slated for Saturday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the gate.
“I am excited and honored I was chosen to play in one more high school game,” said Tyler Legacy’s LaBrendo Flowers, who is playing on the Blue Team.
As far as wearing a blue jersey, Flowers, who will play for Grambling State in the fall, noted, “Obivously, kind of different but I did got to Boulter Middle School so I’m used to having a little blue on.”
Tyler High’s JaKyron Lacy, who will play at McPherson College (Kansas) in the fall, will be playing against Flowers one more time, but he will be on the Red Team.
“It’s different; I never thought I would see myself in a red jersey,” Lacy said, but he noted his school colors at McPherson will be red and black.
Lacy added he is excited about being in the all-star game.
“It is a great experience, especially playing in your hometown,” Lacy said. “Plus, you get to play with and against some the guys you see in the media from different schools. What an honor. I am grateful to be chosen to play.”
Chapel Hill’s Jeff Riordan is head coach of the Blue Team with assistants Triston Abron (Pittsburg), Charlie Coker (Rains), Johnny Irvin (Chapel Hill), Craig McFarlin (Chapel Hill), Matt Riordan (Chapel Hill) and Drew Starnes (All Saints).
Beckville’s Cody Ross is head coach of the Blue Team. His assistants are Clay Baker (Carlisle), Evan Beaton (Whitehouse), Alex Davis (Beckville), Torey Elder (Tyler), Weston Griffis (Spring Hill), Tommy Poynter (Wills Point) and Keith Touchstone (Beckville).
Cheerleading coaches are Bullard’s Kelly Nichols and Harmony’s Cheryl Trimble.
The NETX FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star weeks were created with the intent of providing the resources required to fund the ministry of NETX FCA that reaches more than 200 schools in the 17-county area, NETX FCA Chapter Director Robert Bardin said.
The All-Star event returned last year after a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the 12th anniversary of the first All-Star Week. This will be the 11th football and cheer Heart of a Champion Bowl game, presented by Chick-fil-A, with the eighth year for softball and seventh anniversary baseball games. This will be the third year for soccer.
The goal of the All-Star event is to bring glory to God and recognition to the work of FCA in Northeast Texas and to highlight the talent of the athletes and coaches of Northeast Texas, Bardin said.
The FCA staff supports coaches and athletes by: providing leadership training to area campus ministries; camp participation and scholarships; Coaches Bible studies; one on one discipleship with coaches and student athletes; Team chapels/Character Coaches; Area outreach events (Fields of Faith); FCA materials and Bibles; Coaches clinics; and providing a presence on the campus.
Bardin added the vision is: “To lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.”
The boys and girls soccer matches are scheduled for June 11 at Tyler Legacy High School. The boys game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., followed by the girls at 6:30 p.m. This is the third year for the soccer games. In 2020, NETX FCA became the first in Texas to have both boys and girls soccer All-Stars through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The athletes are nominated by their coaches and school officials. That is followed by a draft by the coaching squads. Some 70 Northeast Texas schools will be represented in the All-Star games. The NETX FCA Region includes 14 counties and 175 middle school, high school and college campuses.
Since 2011, 1,866 all-stars in cheerleading, football, softball, baseball and soccer have participated. There have been 345 coaches. Also, 175 athletes have given their lives to Christ through the Heart of a Champion All-Star Games.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS