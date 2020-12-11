MONTGOMERY — The Whitehouse Wildcats put on a gritty, determined performance on Friday in a postseason game that can be dubbed the “Texas High School Fog Bowl.”
Montgomery’s Jalen Washington sliced through the fog and scored on a 64-yard run with 10 seconds showing for a 38-31 Class 5A Division II bi-district victory at Montgomery ISD Stadium.
Montgomery (8-3) advances to meet Fort Bend Marshall (10-0) in the area playoffs next Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium.
It was a bitter, heartbreaking loss for a Whitehouse team that finishes its year at 8-3.
It was a throughly entertaining game in which the Wildcats played outstanding, bouncing back from last week’s loss to Texas High for the district championship. Whitehouse led 21-14 at halftime and then a fog rolled in gradually getting thicker and thicker.
With the game tied at 31-31, Whitehouse took over at its own 23 with 4:32 on the clock. Quarterback Joey Conflitti drove the team down the field. They reached the Montgomery 36 before turning the ball over on downs with 18 seconds on the clock.
On the next play with all the fans thinking overtime, Washington went around right end and scored with 10 seconds on the clock. The PAT was good for the Bears 38-31.
After the kick return, the final pass with 2 seconds for the Wildcats was incomplete.
The Whitehouse offensive line was a stalwart, pathing the way for running back Matthew Gooden, who rushed for 100 yards on 28 carries.
Quarterback Joey Conflitti hit on 16 of 25 for 193 yards and TD passes to Reed Alexander of 20 yard and 42 to DeCarlton Wilson. Josh Green tossed a halfback TD pass to Alexander for 30 yards.
Iven Washington scored on a 2-yard run for the Wildcats.
Ben Harris hit four PATs, along with the go-ahead FG of 23 yards with 9:37 in the fourth.
Alexander had six catches for 91 yards. Dominic Rayford had an interception for the Wildcats.
A Montgomery touchdown was set up by a fumble return — Jamael Jefferson snatched the ball out of the Wildcats’ running back’s hands and raced 45 yards for a TD for a 28-21 lead in the third quarter.
Whitehouse came back on a 42-yard pass from Conflitti to Wilson to tie the game at 28-28.
After Rayford’s INT, Harris booted the go-ahead field goal for a 31-28 advantage in the fourth.
Montgomery later tied the game at 31-31 after Josiah Gaetani picked off a pass and return it to the Whitehouse 4. The Wildcat defense stood tall and forced a 19-yard field goal by Nick Del Las Alas to tie the game at 31-31 with 4:37 on the clock.
That set up the final hectic seconds.
