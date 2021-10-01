LINDALE — Backed by a relentless defensive front and a stellar ground attack, the Lindale Eagles showed they are not ready to give up their district crown.
The front four of Christian King, Omarr Webber, Keiler Miller and Colton Widemon camped out in the Chapel Hill backfield, harassing the quarterback all night, as the Eagles scored a 36-14 win over the No. 4 and previously unbeaten Bulldogs on Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
The Eagles, 2020 league champions and state finalists, improve to 3-3 on the season and 2-0 in District 9-4A Division I. The Bulldogs suffered their first loss, dropping to 5-1 and 1-1.
After suffering two losses to Lindale last year, the Bulldogs were hoping for a different outcome in 2021.
The Eagles broke out to a big lead and held off each Chapel Hill attempt to rally.
King, Webber, Miller and Widemon combined for seven sacks on the Bulldogs QB. Defensive backs Brett Maya and Levi Thornton were also standouts in the defensive backfield, clamping down on the CH receivers. Maya had an interception.
The foursome up front caused an early backward pass that went out of the end zone to give the Eagles a safety and a 9-0 lead.
Offensively, sophomore sensation Patrick Daniels and senior quarterback Sam Peterson wisely followed the big guys up front as each went over 100 yards.
Peterson, a standout baseball player, rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Through the air he hit on 8 of 12 attempts for 103 yards and a 19-yard TD toss to Cody Swaim.
Paving the way up front were Will Hutchens, Casey Poe, Trey Mazratian, Cory Watts and Ethan Heller.
Lindale took a 29-7 halftime lead.
Daniels rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He scored on runs of 2 and 4 yards.
Evan Alford had three receptions for 41 yards. Freshman kicker Seth Baggett kicked field goals of 28 and 19 yards.
Tyson Berry paced Chapel Hill with five receptions for 102 yards, including a 54-yard TD catch from Tyler Jones. Kevin Brooks added a 39-yard TD run for the Bulldogs. He led the Bulldogs with 63 yards on three carries. Ricky Stewart rushed for 48 yards on nine attempts.
CH QB Tyler Jones hit on 7 of 16 for 117 yards and an interception.
Adolpho Tamayo booted the PATs for CH.
For Chapel Hill, Izaya Brooks recovered a fumble.
Lindale punter Peterson had four kicks for a 42.8 average, including one punt that was downed at the six.
Chapel Hill returns to action next Friday, hosting Palestine. Lindale is scheduled to visit Henderson.