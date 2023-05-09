LINDALE — Lindale will be busy on Thursday in Austin.
The Eagles are sending competitors in five events to compete in the UIL State Track and Field Meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Senior Brett Maya is going for three events (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay). Maya is joined on the relay team by his brother Colter Maya, Wyatt Parker, Clint Thurman, Michael Shannon and Kaden Baze. Colter Maya, a sophomore, will also compete in the 400-meter dash. Junior Justin Seekford will compete in the pole vault.
“We’ve been working for this a long time,” Lindale track and field coach Scott Rozell said. “It’s a culmination of a lot of work over a lot of years. It’s a great thing to take such a big group and represent Lindale well. It’s really a fun thing.”
Brett Maya will have a busy Thursday night. He will run in the 400 relay at 5 p.m., the 100-meter dash at 6:05 p.m. and the 200-meter dash at 7:30 p.m.
“I want to triple crown,” Brett Maya said. “Obviously, I want to win every single event. I really just want one last ride with the 4x1, and I want to make it happen. I really run well in the 100, and I want to take the 200, too. My goal is really going into each race knowing it’s my last race.”
Brett Maya played five football games of his senior season for the Eagles, but was sidelined the remainder of the year with a medical condition. Now, he will get his chance to compete on a big stage one more time.
“It’s really great,” Brett Maya said. “My doctors cleared me to run and lift and all of that stuff, and it really just gave me motivation as far as track. I really just put my head down for months to get here.”
Brett Maya competed at the state meet in the 200-meter dash last season and placed sixth with a time of 21.73. He posted a time of 21.25 in the 200 at the regional meet this year and a time of 10.56 in the 100.
Colter Maya is back at state after earning a silver medal in the 400-meter dash as a freshman with a time of 48.57.
“It feels great, and now we brought a lot more people with us, so that’s great to have the team aspect of it,” Colter Maya said. “I think (competing last year) is definitely going to help the nerves. I’ll be more confident than I was last year.”
Colter Maya posted a time of 48.40 at the regional meet.
Seekford is making his first trip to state in the pole vault.
“It’s pretty freaking cool,” Seekford said. “I want to get top three in the state.”
Seekford has a PR of 14-9, and he had a height of 14-6 at regionals.
Seekford will compete at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The relay team posted a time of 42.44 at regionals.
“I get one last ride with these boys,” said Shannon, who is a senior. “We’ve been working really hard throughout this whole year, so seeing it piece together is beyond a blessing.”
“It’s really exciting,” Parker said. “We’ve been putting in the work, so it’s good it’s paying off.”
“We’ve been working since December,” said Baze, a sophomore. “Our goal is to get first. We have to run fast and turn left.”
The 400-meter relay is at 5 p.m. Thursday.