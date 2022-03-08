LaRUE — If one listens closely, you may just hear the "Rocky" theme echoing through the hallways of LaPoynor High School.
"Gonna Fly Now" is definitely the mood of the LaPoynor Flyers basketball as they prepare to take part in the UIL State Basketball Tournament later this week in San Antonio.
The powerhouse LaPoynor program was not expected to contend for a state berth this season as only one senior, Kase Johnston, was returning.
But those predictions were outside the team and the school, Johnston, a 6-2 guard, said.
“We lost a player (Garrett Nuckolls) and a coach (Dean Nuckolls) from our team last year,” said Johnston of the Nuckolls who are now at Bullard High School. “Nobody, literally nobody, expected us to be here today, but we are headed back to San Antonio.”
Johnston was one of the key players in the Flyers winning the Class 2A Region III championship held at Athens High School last weekend.
Against Timpson in the regional semifinals he had 21 points and 18 rebounds as teammate Dijuan Whitehead hit a free throw with 3.8 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter to lift the Flyers to the 70-69 victory. Whitehead had 17 points and 12 rebounds in the contest, while Cooper Gracey added 14 points. Evan Almeida and Johnston hit clutch treys down the stretch as the Flyers rallied.
On Saturday, it was not as dramatic as LaPoynor scored a 76-71 victory over Beckville in the regional final, clinching a state berth. Whitehead had 26 points and nine rebounds with Johnston scoring 15 points and adding 15 boards.
The Flyers (33-6) will play the Clarendon Broncos (29-2) in the Class 2A semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The other semifinal has Lipan (38-0) meeting Mumford (31-7) at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The semifinal winners advance to the state championship game, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
This is LaPoynor’s 10th trip to the state tournament and the Flyers will be seeking another state championship (1972, 1973, 1975, 1985, 1995). Also, the Flyers were scheduled to play Slidell in the 2020 state title game before the UIL paused the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LaPoynor had beaten Nazareth in the semifinals. The UIL gave gold medals to the teams that season.
"It is hard to put into words the way these boys have stepped up and played," first-year coach Jim Reid said. "Everybody kind of counted them out. They had lost their coach, they had lost a great player and a couple of seniors had graduated. We kind of had a chip on our shoulders all year. They embraced the changes and the style of play.
"We're not done yet. To win Region III, arguably the best region overall ... the other regions have one or two good teams, we have six to eight good teams. To win this region is a dream. These boys made it happen. I'm so proud of them."
TEAM MEMBERS
Members of the Flyers team include: Kase Johnston (6-2 senior guard); Jackson Young (6-1 sophomore forward); Josiah Young (5-8 freshman guard); Mathew Driskell (5-10 junior guard); Cort Reid (6-0 freshman guard); Zade Howard (5-10 freshman forward); Casey Ruiz (5-10 sophomore guard/forward); Evan Almeida (6-1 junior forward); Cooper Gracey (6-4 junior guard/forward); and Dijuan Whitehead (6-2 junior center).
Support staff include: managers Sydney Reid, Jonathan Estrada, Daniel Scott, Mann Scott and Jericho Young; statisticians Brooke Reid and Lindsey Almeida; and videographers Andon Penney and Cohen Snyder.
Jim Reid is the head coach and Mark Driskell is his assistant.
The Flyers, who have won 14 straight games, are ranked No. 10.
LaPoynor faced No. 1 Lipan earlier in the season, falling 69-41.
The Flyers' colors are purple and white.
SENDOFF
LaPoynor High School will have a sendoff for the basketball team at 10 a.m. Wednesday, school officials said. The campus is located at 13155 Hwy 175 E, LaRue (75770).
CLARENDON BRONCOS
Clarendon is ranked No. 2. It is the fifth appearance for the Broncos (1969, 70, 2011, 17, 21, 22). School colors are maroon and white.
The Broncos have won 17 straight games.
COMMUNITIES
LaPoynor Independent School District is between the communities of LaRue and Poynor in Henderson County. The school district includes southeastern Henderson County and northern Anderson County.
Major League Baseball player Carl Reynolds (Feb. 1, 1903 to May 29, 1978) was born in LaRue and attended Southwestern University. He was an outfielder who played for the Chicago White Sox (1927–31), Washington Senators (1932, 1936), St. Louis Browns (1933), Boston Red Sox (1934–35) and Chicago Cubs (1937–39).
LaPoynor is some 290 miles from the Alamodome.
Clarendon is the county seat of Donley County and located in the Texas Panhandle, some 60 miles east of Amarillo.
The distance from Clarendon to the Alamodome is 458 miles. For comparison, Clarendon is 489 miles from Denver.