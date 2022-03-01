LaPoynor is headed back to the regional tournament.
And to do so, the Flyers defeated the team that ended their season a year ago.
Four Flyers scored in double figures as No. 10 LaPoynor took a 72-60 win over No. 21 Grapeland Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
“When you get to this round, the third round is extremely difficult,” LaPoynor head coach Jim Reid said. “Grapeland is an excellent team. They were up and down a little bit this year, but I knew when they got to the playoffs, they were going to put it together. They’re just an outstanding group.
“I was really proud of the intensity our group brought tonight. We played like a team. We had a few times we took some bad shots and kind of kept them in the game. But the guys stayed focused, and we hit a couple of free throws down the end that were big. I’m extremely proud of the effort these guys game. That was a huge game getting that monkey off their back from last year. I couldn’t be more pleased or happy with the guys.”
Grapeland took a 77-57 win over LaPoynor in the 2021 regional finals. LaPoynor and Grapeland have each advanced to a state title game the past two seasons.
The game was tight early with LaPoynor leading 8-6 before a 9-0 run. The Flyers got a steal in the backcourt by Dijuan Whitehead, who put the ball in for two points in the final 20 seconds of the first quarter to take a 22-14 lead.
LaPoynor opened the second quarter with a 12-5 stretch to push the lead to double digits. A Matt Driskell triple in the final seconds sent the Flyers into the locker room with a 41-28 lead.
The LaPoynor lead was 56-45 after three quarters, and Kase Johnston connected on a three to open the fourth quarter for the Flyers.
Grapeland battled back and consecutive triples from Cole Goolsby and Riley Murchison cut the score to 61-54 with 3:49 to play.
With the score at 68-60 late, LaPoynor got four straight free throws from Cort Reid and Driskell to seal the victory.
Whitehead finished with 16 points. Kase Johnston had 15 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks. Cooper Gracey had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Driskell had 11 points and eight rebounds. Evan Alemeida had 9 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Cort Reid added 6 points.
Murchison led Grapeland (28-11) with 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Omarian Wiley had 13 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. Other scorers were Goolsby (9), Johnny Lamb (8), LeLe Smith (6) and Cadarian Wiley (4). Cadarian Wiley grabbed eight rebounds, and Smith had seven boards.
LaPoynor (31-6) will take on No. 4 Timpson in the Class 2A Region III semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Athens High School.