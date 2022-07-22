Seth Murphy won two matches on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play Golf Tournament being held at Denton Country Club in Argyle.
The Flint resident, the No. 12 seed, won over No. 21 seed Gary Ezmerlian of Fort Worth in the Round of 32. Murphy had seven birdies en route to his 5 & 3 victory.
In the Round of 16, the two-time Hollytree Club champion defeated former Tyler resident and current Dallas golfer John Stollenwerck, 3 & 2. Stollenwerck was the No. 5 seed.
Murphy, a former University of Arkansas golfer, fired a 1-under 70 during stroke play qualifying on Thursday. The top 32 players advanced to the match play. He tied for ninth. The tourney is sponsored by the Texas Golf Association.
In quarterfinals, Murphy is slated to meet No. 4 seed Rob Couture of Celina at 7:38 a.m. Saturday. The winner of the Murphy-Couture match will play either No. 1 Zach Atkinson of Colleyville or No. 9 seed Clay Fullick of Conroe in the semifinals during the afternoon.
The other quarterfinals matches have No. 18 Scott Maurer of Dallas meeting No. 7 Jason Schultz of Allen and No. 3 Matt Miller of McKinney taking on No. 6 Jace Moore of Keller.
The Mid-Amateur Match Play is open to players 25 years of age or older and hold a handicap index of 5.4 or less. The unique format starts with 90 players competing in an 18-hole stroke play qualifying. A champion will be crowned on Sunday morning.