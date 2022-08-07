golf
Jason Schultz, of Allen, won the Texas Golf Association's North Amateur on Sunday in Granbury.

Seth Murphy, of Flint, placed second in the North Amateur Golf Championship that concluded Sunday at Harbor Lakes Golf Club in Granbury.

Jason Schultz, of Allen, repeated as the North Amateur champion. He carded a 8-under 208 (72-69-67) to win by two strokes over Murphy.

Murphy carded a 6-under 210 (73-68-69). Murphy carded four birdies and a bogey free back nine to stay in contention. He finished four strokes in front of Benbrook's Kevin Doskocil who claimed solo third place with a 2-under 214 (70-72-72).

Rounding out the top five were Adam Valickus of Fort Worth (4, 72-69-74—215); Sam Sewell of Argyle (T5, 73-75-69—217); Clayton Smith of Dallas (T5, 73-71-73—217); and Christopher Wheeler of Addison (T5, 70-71-76—217).

Mount Pleasant's Matthew Peterson tied for 25th with a 230 (75-77-78).

The North Amateur Championship is open to male golfers residing in the North Texas region (31st parallel north, Salado and South is the break point) with a certified WHS Handicap Index of 8.4 or less.  

 
 

