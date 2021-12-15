WHITEHOUSE — Five Whitehouse High School athletes signed to compete at the collegiate level for four different sports on Wednesday afternoon.
Coltan Eikner will play baseball at Texas A&M Texarkana. Alyssa Navarro will play golf at Hardin-Simmons. Kylee Freeman will play soccer for LeTourneau. Easton Mayo will play basketball at Southwestern College. Susanna Moran will play basketball at the College of the Ozarks.
Eikner will play first base for Texas A&M Texarkana.
“It just felt like home honestly,” Eikner said. “When I toured and visited there and talked to the coaches, I felt like I belong there and fit in very well. I’m very excited. It’s been one of those deals ever since I was 4 years old that I’ve been fighting and scrapping to get an opportunity to play college baseball. Now that it’s happening, I’m very excited.”
Eikner said he plans to be a business major with a focus in sports management.
Navarro comes from a tennis family as the granddaughter of the late Fred Kniffen.
She picked up golf as a freshman and will now play at Hardin-Simmons.
“When I went to visit Hardin-Simmons, it felt like home,” Navarro said. “I love the community. I also grew up there because my grandpa ran a tennis camp and hosted it at Hardin-Simmons, so it was cool when I went to visit, it felt like I was back at home. My grandpa also played tennis at Hardin-Simmons, so it’s just cool to carry on the tradition.”
Navarro said while she’s a newer player, golf has become a quick love for her.
“I think it’s just the dedication I have and the passion I have for the game,” she said. “It’s not something I do because I have to, it’s something I do because I love.”
Navarro said she plans to major in business marketing.
Freeman plays almost everywhere on the soccer field for the Whitehouse Ladycats, except goalkeeper. She said she will likely play center back at LeTourneau.
“I went there on a tour, and they’re a Christian private university, which is very important to me,” she said. “I fell in love with the campus and the atmosphere and how the coaches treated me right off the start.”
Freeman plans to be a biomedical engineer.
Mayo will play basketball at Southwest College in Winfield, Kansas.
“I went to a showcase there about a month ago and got offered after that showcase,” Mayo said. “The campus was really nice. The coaches and the camaraderie made it seem like a really great program to be around.”
Mayo said he plans to major in either psychology or sociology to try to get into counseling.
Moran will play basketball at the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, near Branson.
“I think the biggest is it’s an incredible campus, a beautiful school and has an amazing staff,” Moran said. “It has a good spiritual atmosphere there, which is also really important to me.”
Moran said her philosophy in joining the team is, “I’m just ready to learn and ready to work. Anybody is ready to work can get better.”
That fits in great with the culture of the College of the Ozarks, which is known as Hard Work U and provides the opportunity for full-time students to work at one of more than 100 campus jobs or industries to help pay for part of their cost of education, according to the school’s website.