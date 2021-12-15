Five players from Tyler Junior College’s TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl championship team signed to play at the next level on Wednesday — four with Division I programs.
Linebackers Xavier Benson and Darryl Minor — who both joined the Apaches from Texas Tech — signed with Oklahoma State and UTEP, respectively. Safety Kobe Savage signed with Kansas State. Receiver Nick Rempert is headed to Tulsa. Defensive tackle Matt Mitchell signed with Henderson State.
“They’re getting great football players, great teammates and great humans,” TJC quarterbacks coach Brady Davis said. “I couldn’t speak highly enough about the character of those guys.”
Benson, a former standout at Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, led the Apaches with 120 tackles and had 15.5 tackles for loss with two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Benson said he liked how Oklahoma State made him feel, not just as a football player, but overall.
“It gave me a home feeling,” Benson said. “It gave me a place of growth. They made me feel wanted, more than just an aspect of a student-athlete, but they made me feel wanted as a person more and then I could benefit from my student-athlete career.”
Benson said he plans to major in political science.
Minor was unable to be at Wednesday’s signing ceremony at the Jimmy Butler Lobby inside Wagstaff Gymnasium. He had 90 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss with a forced fumble.
Savage, a former standout at Paris High School, had 70 tackles, and five interceptions. He is looking forward to playing for Kansas State in the Big 12.
“They showed me a lot of love,” Savage said. “I got to talk to the head coach personally and the defensive coordinator day in and day out. I could tell their football IQ is high and they want to win.”
Savage said he plans to major in business management.
Rempert, who played defensive back at Northern Illinois, is described by Davis as “a great empty campus to paint a beautiful picture on.”
Rempert had 43 catches for 486 yards and four touchdowns playing receiver for the Apaches.
“I always saw Tulsa as one of those places I could be great at,” Rempert said. “They have a nice facility and a good football team. Once I made my visit, I knew it was a nice fit.”
Mitchell said he’s originally from Arkadelphia, Arkansas, where Henderson State is located. He played high school football at Kaufman.
“It’s my hometown where I was born,” Mitchell said. “It feels good to be back home.”