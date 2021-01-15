NEW CHAPEL HILL — All five Chapel Hill starters scored in double figures as the No. 20 Bulldogs pulled out a 72-56 win over Henderson in District 16-4A action Friday night at Bulldog Gymnasium.
Three of those Bulldogs also posted double-doubles. Jared Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Keviyan Huddleston had 10 points and 10 boards. Sophomore Tyson Berry had 10 points and dished out 10 assists.
Sophomore Ahstin Watkins led the way with 26 points as he knocked down four 3-pointers on the night. Jarell Hunter knocked down three triples and finished with 13 points.
Despite facing the first-place team on the road, Henderson (6-12, 1-4) came ready to put up a fight.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Bryson Collins gave the Lions a 41-39 lead with 4:23 left in the third quarter. After Jones hit a turnaround jumper to tie the score, Collins hit two free throws to put Henderson back in front.
Tyson Berry then knocked two straight threes as part of a 12-2 Chapel Hill run. Collins knocked down a three for Henderson to cut the Chapel Hill lead to 53-48 after three quarters.
Chapel Hill opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 spurt to go up by double digits.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is we have a young team,” Chapel Hill head coach Akimba Johnson said. “These guys surprise me every day with the way they overcome adversity and the way they can withstand runs. We knew they were going to make a run. We knew they were going to be tough, and we knew they were going to be athletic. But that shows the resilience of our kids.
“We came out flat. That’s the thing with a young team. They get to feeling themselves, and we didn’t have great practices all week. But what we did, we overcame. We made the necessary halftime adjustments, and we were able to come out with a win.”
Collins led Henderson with 24 points and nine rebounds. Tobaius Jackson had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Devin Phillips had 8 points and 14 boards.
Henderson jumped up 6-2 early before Chapel Hill responded with a 12-2 run. The Bulldogs were up 19-12 in the final seconds of the first quarter when Jackson scored as time expired and was fouled. Jackson made the free throw to make the score 19-15.
Chapel Hill led 33-24 with 2:58 left in the half before Henderson went on a 7-0 run to cut the score to 33-31 at the break.
Chapel Hill (12-3, 5-0) will host Spring Hill at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Henderson will host Bullard at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.