Annaka Watts, the former Tyler Lee standout golfer now playing collegiately, has achieved the top honor from the First Tee program, Starlia Fennell-Skinner, The First Tee — Greater Tyler program director, announced.
The Ace certification is the highest level of certification from First Tee. This certification is the culmination of 10 years of dedication in a program that enables youth to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges and personal growth.
Less than 1% of First Tee participants earn the national designation that recognizes teens for their commitment to personal growth and planning for their future.
Watts began Ace certification in 2019 after completing four previous program levels. The program’s final level emphasizes personal planning and reinforces skills such as self-management, goal setting, self-coaching, interpersonal communication, and resilience that were applied in earlier levels of the program.
Using these skills, Watts earned the Ace certification by completing four projects focused on community service, career exploration, educational opportunities and golf experience. Completing these projects helped her build an important foundation for success in higher education and career planning. Once the projects were completed, a final report was submitted and reviewed by a national committee. This designation is the accumulation of hours of volunteering, goal setting, preparation and practice.
“Annaka worked hard the last few months of high school last spring and completed this project during a time of uncertainty and the loss of her senior year of golf and graduation. I am proud of her perseverance and confidence to complete these projects,” Skinner said.
Watts attends Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth. She comes home every weekend to help coach with First Tee — Greater Tyler, Fennell-Skinner said.
“I want to give back to the organization that helped me as a kid and made me a better person,” Watts said.
First Tee — Greater Tyler is a youth development organization using golf as a catalyst for personal growth. First Tee — Greater Tyler reaches more than 400 young people annually at more than three program locations, with support from 30 volunteers. Additionally, First Tee has been introduced to more than five schools, reaching thousands of additional kids through these programs.
For more information about First Tee — Greater Tyler, visit www.firstteegreatertyler.org. ***