Finn Kaiyala blasted a grand slam and three Brook Hill pitchers limited Boerne Geneva School to two hits as the Guard scored an 11-0 victory on Monday in a TAPPS Division II area baseball game in Bullard.
Along with Kaiyala, Grayson Murry, both TJC signees, hit a home run in the nine-hit Brook Hill offensive.
The Guard (25-3) advances to the regional final to face either Austin Hyde Park or Fort Worth Southwest Christian on Saturday. Brook Hill received a bye in the bi-district round. A win in regionals earns the Guard a spot in the state tournament.
Manning the mound for Brook Hill were Cade Chesley (W, 4 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks), Aidan Mason (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk) and Murry (1 inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Murry had three hits and two RBIs, with Kaiyala adding a double and a total of five RBIs. Jabin Moore, Mason, Dylan Malone and Landon Mattox (double) contributed hits.
Mason also had an RBI.
Scoring runs were Murry (2), Mattox (2), Ashton Alexander (2), Moore (1), Chesley (1), Kaiyala (1), Malone (1) and Braxton Durrett (1).
Chaz Lutz had a triple for Geneva (15-4-1) with Guy George adding a single.