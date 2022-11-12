ATHENS — Eight was certainly more than enough for the Kilgore College Rangers on Saturday.
KC forced eight turnovers as the No. 4 seed Rangers shocked No. 1 seed Trinity Valley Community College, 38-10, in the SWJCFC semifinals at Bruce Field.
Kilgore (7-3) advances to the Southwest Junior College Football Conference championship game where the Rangers will face defending league and national champion New Mexico Military (8-2) on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will be played at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico. Kickoff time is to be determined.
No. 2 seed NMMI edged No. 3 seed Navarro, 24-23, on Saturday in Roswell. Trinity Valley, which won the regular season league title with a 7-0 mark, falls to 8-2. Navarro goes to 6-4.
Trinity Valley defeated Kilgore, 24-14, on Oct. 22.
Oscar Moore, a sophomore defensive back from Haslet Eaton, picked off three passes to lead the Rangers' defense. Others with interceptions were Dakerric Hobbs, Jephaniah Lister and Derick Mourning.
KC also pounced on two fumbles — one each by Da'Marcus Crosby and Kadarion Johnson.
Also, wide receiver Willie McCoy, a sophomore speedster from Houston, hauled in three TD passes from quarterback Judah Holtzclaw, a 6-5 freshman from Westerville, Ohio. McCoy hauled in TD receptions of 29, 42 and 26.
Holtzclaw connected on 9 of 17 passing attempts for 141 yards with the three TD passes and two interceptions. He also scored a TD on the ground.
Longview graduate Kaden Meredith led the Rangers with 72 yards on seven carries. McCoy had four receptions for 93 yards.
The KC defense also held the Cardinals to 59 yards rushing.
The Kilgore defenders got the game going quickly. After Hobbs intercepted the football on the first play of the game, the Rangers drove for a TD, topped off by a 29-yard TD pass from Holtzclaw to McCoy. The extra point try was wide right, but KC led 6-0 with 12:23 on the clock.
The Cardinals then went on top as Darion Peace, the freshman QB from Malakoff, connected with former Chapel Hill star Robbie Williams for an 80-yard TD pass. Jake Gaster booted the PAT as TVCC led 7-6 at 7:12.
A minute later, Lister, a sophomore DB from Longview, snagged an interception and sped down the sideline for a 63-yard TD. This extra-point try was blocked and Kilgore led 12-7 at 6:12 in the first quarter.
TVCC pulled within 12-10 when Gaster kicked a 34-yard field goal at 3:28 of the first period.
The only score in the second quarter was a 42-yard TD pass from Holtzclaw to McCoy. Kolby King's PAT put KC up 19-7 at 13:26.
In the third quarter, Kilgore had two field goals — 29 and 24 by Christopher Baldazo. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Rangers led 25-7.
The final scores were in the fourth quarter — 26 pass from Holtzclaw to McCoy (kick blocked) and a 4-yard Holtzclaw 4 run (Baldazo kick).
The Rangers totaled 275 yards (134 rushing, 141 passing). The Cardinals totaled 308 yards (59 rushing, 249 passing).
TVCC played three quarterbacks — Peace (7 of 17, TD, 5 INTs), Riggs McDonald (4-8-0, 68 yards) and Matthew Duncan (6-9-1, 40 yards).
Williams had two catches for 90 yards.
KC running back Donerio Davenport added 43 yards on 25 carries.