HUMBLE — High school football teams across the state hit the practice field in August hoping to be playing for a trip to the state championship game in December.
For Lindale and Austin LBJ, that has never happened, until now.
Austin LBJ did advance to the state quarterfinals in 2014, but Lindale had never advanced past the second round before this season.
On Friday night, the two teams will square off in the Class 4A Division I state semifinals for a chance to face either Argyle or Canyon in the state championship game at AT&T Stadium next week. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at George Turner Stadium in Humble.
“It keeps getting more exciting and more flavorful,” Lindale senior defensive back Airik Williams said. “We’re getting closer to the state championship, and we just know we’ve got to handle business this week just to get a ticket to state.”
“I told our kids in Week 1 of the playoffs that every win is going to be that much more special,” Lindale head coach Chris Cochran said. “It’s been fun. It’s something that the more you do it, the more you don’t want it to end, especially when you have such a special group.”
Lindale has defeated Vidor, Needville and district opponents Chapel Hill and Kilgore to reach this point. Now, the Eagles will take on Austin LBJ, which has defeated Pleasanton, Alice, Corpus Christi Calallen and Corpus Christi Miller in the postseason.
“They’ve been underdogs the last two weeks with Miller and Calallen,” Cochran said. “The fact that they’re here right now tells you enough about them. Just from what we’ve seen on film, they have a lot of speed and athleticism.”
Part of that speed and athleticism comes from four-star defensive backs Latrell McCutchin and Andrew Mukuba, who are committed to Oklahoma and Clemson, respectively. They also both play receiver.
“We have to know where they are at all times, on both sides of the football,” Cochran said. “Their quarterback is athletic, and they’ve got three really good running backs. They’re a good football team. They have a big offensive line. They are also really good up front on defense.”
Lindale knows the challenge that awaits, but the Eagles are ready to face that challenge.
“We just have to perfect our craft,” Lindale receiver Jacob Seekford said. “Obviously they’re really good athletes, so we can’t make little mistakes. We have to be perfect in everything we do. I feel like it’s going to be a good game.”
“They’re going to be a very fast and athletic defense,” Lindale running back Jordan Jenkins said. “We know that, and we’re going to accept the challenge as an offense. I’m going to do my best with the run game, and I know the O-line will do a great job setting stuff up and opening holes up. And if I do my job, it will open up passing lanes for guys like Seek and Case (Brooks) and Evan (Alford) and everybody to get some receiving yards and spread things out a lot more.”
The Eagles have been getting contributions from a variety of players throughout the season. And when star defensive player Jaret Allen went down with a season-ending injury in the first round of the playoffs, they knew they would have to have guys step up.
One of those players has been sophomore Christian King, who had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks last week against Kilgore.
“I played more inside early and played D-end a little bit for certain calls, but when Jaret went down, I knew I had to step up a little bit.” King said. “He was a big part of our defense and obviously made a lot of plays. It really just came down to me knowing my role and what I had to do to help the team.”
“(King) was actually our player of the week this week on defense,” Cochran said. “He doesn’t play like a sophomore and hasn’t all year. We prefer to play him inside, but he’s had to play some end. You tell him something one time, and he gets it done. Jaymond (Jackson) has done a good job of working with him, and he’s turned into a dang good player for us.”