Tyler Junior College’s Apache Ladies are headed to the national semifinals.
The No. 17 seeded Apache Ladies took a 79-67 win over No. 8 Arizona Western in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Basketball Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Lubbock Christian University’s Rip Griffin Center.
“That keeps us in Lubbock a little longer,” TJC head coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. “All we’re trying to do is stay longer in Lubbock. Every day is a new opportunity to play a different team and just keep giving everything we have. And if we leave it on the court, we’re going to be happy with it and I feel like the kids are leaving it on the court.”
“When you have your moment, you utilize that moment to the best of your ability, and I feel like all the kids have done that.”
The win sends TJC to the final four for the first time since their national championship season in 2000.
Arizona Western got out to an early 8-4 lead before a free throw from Deborah Ogayemi and a 3-pointer by Shadiya Thomas tied the game at 8. Teresa Da Silva and Thomas then traded triples to tie the score at 11.
Taryn Willis got a layup in the final minute of the first quarter to give TJC a 19-18 lead.
Arizona Western built its lead to 27-23 in the second quarter, but TJC was able to come right back with two straight baskets from Ogayemi.
Arizona Western led 36-35 in the final minute until Nadechka Laccen converted a layup to give the Apache Ladies a 37-36 halftime advantage.
“We told them all we had to do is win each quarter by one point,” Tillis Hoard said. “If we can win each quarter by one point that means we maintain control of the game. We knew they can shoot threes, we know they have the ability to drive, but you have to just pray they’re going to miss some shots and then keep playing through when they did make a run.”
A 6-0 run early in the third quarter put the Lady Matadors ahead 44-41. TJC answered with a 12-0 run to go up 53-44. Willis scored five points in the run, four by Laccen and three from Ogayemi.
Ogayemi’s layup with seven seconds left in the quarter sent the Apache Ladies into the fourth with a 59-51 lead.
Arizona Western quickly cut the deficit to four early in the fourth quarter with buckets by Buse Utku and Da Silva. The margin eventually got trimmed to three, 70-67, with 3:15 to play on a layup by Kristol Ayson. The Apache Ladies held the Lady Matadors scoreless for the remainder of the contest, ending the game on a 9-0 run.
Laccen, who missed the first game of the national tournament, led TJC (26-8) with 24 points.
“I was excited to come back and help my team win,” Laccen said. “That’s what’s important right now and us just keep playing together and move on to the next game.”
Ogayemi had 18 points and 19 rebounds. Thomas scored 12 points, and Willis added 11 points.
“It’s teamwork,” Ogayemi said. “I told the team we’re going tot miss shots and we’re going to make shots but the ones we miss I promise I will fight for every rebound to get a second chance, just don’t be afraid to take a shot. Let’s do that for each other.”
Christeina Bryan led Arizona Western (30-3) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Faith Silva had 13 points, and Ayson added 10 points.
TJC was 19 of 25 from the free-throw line in the game.
The Apache Ladies will face either No. 12 Western Nebraska or No. 13 South Plains at 4 p.m. Sunday.