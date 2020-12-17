LINDALE — It will be a battle of Eagles Friday night at the home of the Dallas Cowboys as Lindale will take on Argyle in the Class 4A Division I championship at 7 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
For Argyle, this will be nothing new. This will be Argyle’s sixth state title appearance — 2005, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2020 — all under head coach Todd Rodgers.
For Lindale, this is the first state title trip in program history. Before this season, Lindale hadn’t won a second-round playoff game — something Argyle hasn’t done only four times in Rodger’s 18 years at the helm.
This Argyle team comes in with a 15-0 record with every win coming by double figures. Argyle’s closest game this season was a 52-41 win over defending Class 4A Division II champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
“They’re a very solid team, and that’s an understatement,” Lindale head coach Chris Cochran said. “Everywhere you look, they are really good. Offensively, it starts with their O-line, which does an incredible job. They’re big, and they’ve got some Division I guys up there on the front. They really believe in running the ball and have three running backs who are really good. But their quarterback (CJ Rogers) is incredible, and (Cole) Kirkpatrick in my opinion is the best player on their team.
“Defensively, they fly to the ball. They fly around and their physical. They’re really good up front and rotate six to eight guys on the defensive line. Their linebackers and defensive backs are also really good. Everywhere you look, they’re good.”
Rogers operates the offense and has thrown for 3,062 yards and 44 touchdowns. Kirkpatrick is the go-to target for Rogers.
The offensive line is led by Jack Tucker, who is committed to Texas Tech, and Sheridan Wilson — a three-star junior whose older brother Preston is an offensive lineman for Oklahoma State.
“They are a good team, but so are we,” Lindale senior defensive back Airik Williams said. “A lot of outsiders have them picked to win the game, but deep down here in this indoor, we really know we can go win that game.”
That’s the mindset that has helped Lindale reach this point, especially after coming back from a 28-7 halftime deficit a week ago to defeat Austin LBJ 31-28 on a field goal by Landon Love with no time remaining.
“In the locker room at halftime, we all believed we could come back and win that game,” Williams said.
For seniors like Williams and running back Jordan Jenkins, they know it will be their final high school game, but they are glad it’s coming in the state championship.
“It’s still pretty hard to believe that it’s the last game, but it’s a big one,” Jenkins said. It’s what we’ve been working for and what we’ve been talking about for a really long time now. “Now that it’s here, it’s just super exciting.”
And for Lindale junior quarterback Sam Peterson, he wants to do his part to make sure the seniors go out with a bang.
“It’s crazy knowing it’s the last week with the seniors,” Peterson said. “We’re trying to take every moment and make it amazing for those seniors.”
Peterson and Williams both mentioned the growth of the Eagles’ “bandwagon” and that the support has been great.
“We’ve had a lot of community support, family support and friend support,” Williams said. It will be super loud in that stadium Friday night.”
Cochran said it’s been an incredible journey and one that has been special for everyone In Lindale.
“We are really excited about it,” Cochran said. “It’s a great opportunity, first and foremost for our kids. They’re the ones who have worked really hard. But it’s also great for our community, our high school and everybody involved.”
Defensive back Zach Stewart, who is tied for the Argyle lead in tackles, used to attend Lindale, according to Lindale ISD superintendent Stan Surratt. His mom, Liz Stewart, was the chief financial officer at Lindale and holds the same position at Argyle. Stewart’s grandmother, Jane Silvey, is the director of curriculum at Lindale ISD.
