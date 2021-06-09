MALAKOFF — John Adair has been coaching for 37 seasons — 32 at the high school level.
This is his final season as he has announced his retirement.
But before he hangs it up, Adair has one final task at hand as he leads the Malakoff Tigers to their first appearance at the UIL Baseball State Tournament.
To add to it, the Tigers’ shortstop is senior Bryson Adair, who is Coach Adair’s son.
“It’s kind of a Cinderella story,” the coach said. “I don’t know how many coaches that have coached a long time and know they’re retiring and their son is a senior, and they end up in Round Rock that year. I don’t know how many times that’s happened, and that alone makes it special.
“Anytime you can get to the final four, it’s really special. I’m more excited about that, for our team, than I am for me and my son. It was a goal we had when we came here. We knew we had a good ball club. We knew we had opportunities. We’re excited to be going.”
A 1981 graduate of Cayuga High School, Adair coached at North Lake Community College as an assistant from 1984-87. He was then an assistant coach at Missouri Valley College from 1987-89.
Adair was the head coach at Elkhart from 1989-93, leading the Elks to the state tournament in 1991 and 1992. He then went to Lufkin Hudson from 1993-99. He was at Athens from 1999-2001 before going to Malakoff from 2001-04. Adair left Malakoff and went back to Elkhart from 2004-19, leading the Elks back to the state tournament in 2012. Adair returned to Malakoff for the 2020 season, but it was cut short due to COVID-19.
Bryson Adair was about 9 years old when his dad led Elkhart to state in 2012. Now, he will get the chance to play for his dad at the state tournament.
“It’s definitely a childhood dream come true,” Bryson Adair said. “From the time I was old enough to remember, that’s always been my goal. He’s always had teams go deep, and I’ve always wanted to experience that. To be able to come here and do it with all of my good friends, words can’t describe it.”
The Tigers came into the 2021 season as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A.
“We knew we were No. 1 when we started this year, and we wanted to stay there,” Malakoff senior Riggin Smith said. “Our goal was to keep it there, and they dropped us at one point in the season. It was motivation. We wanted to take it back. Now, we are back where we want to be. After Saturday, we will know if we’re No. 1.
“Last year got us with COVID, but when we were little, we won state with this same team we have, the same group of guys. We’ve stayed together all the way through. It will be real special to go out with a bang.”
Malakoff (36-7) opens the state tournament against Gunter (36-8) at noon Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Brock (29-10-1) and Corpus Christi London (32-5-1) are the other 3A semifinal. The winners will square off Saturday.
“It’s very exciting,” Bryson Adair said. “From the beginning of the season, we said we were going to win it. We have just two more games. We’re going to grind it to the end, and we will be happy after we finish it, because that’s our goal.”
The Tigers will turn to Alan Benhardt (7-0) on the mound in the semifinals against Gunter. Benhardt, a Hill College pledge, missed a majority of the season with a shoulder injury.
“We got him back, and he’s been pitching really well,” Adair said. “That was a big bonus. We haven’t had our one, two and three guys throughout the whole run, so you can’t say enough about the character of this team and the guys that have stepped up on the mound.”
Benhardt threw a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in the regional finals against Cameron Yoe. He threw a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in the previous round against Woodville and had a five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in the regional quarterfinals against then No. 1 Troy.
“It’s been incredible,” Benhardt said. “All of these guys have been super supportive and really helped me get back on my feet and perform well on the mound. We’ve had great run support and great defense.”
The Tigers know to reach their ultimate goal of winning a state title that they will first have to get through a solid Gunter team. Gunter is making its eighth appearance at the state tournament — first since 2001.
“I think they will be one of the better hitting teams we’ve faced in the playoffs,” Adair said. “Also, from what I understand, they’ve got pitching that is very similar to the pitching we’ve faced so far. It will be a great challenge. If we hit the way we’re capable of hitting, it’s going to be hard for anybody to beat us.”
Bryson Adair, a Sam Houston State signee, is hitting .385. Brandon Nations and Cole Gaddis are both Incarnate Word pledges. Nations is hitting .422, and Gaddis is hitting .375.
Team members are Wes Hustead, Corey Phillips, Kannon Poteete, Blake Miller, Ricky Harris, Bryson Adair, Austin Massingill, Jack Davis, Asa Mondrago, Judd Driskell, Erik Waldo, Riggin Smith, Brandon Nations, Tyler Jones, Kaidan Holyfield, Nathan Jones, Loden Jamison, Haydin Thomas, Cole Gaddis and Alan Benhardt. Coaches are John Adair, Shelly Adair, Alec Humphreys and Tyler Wilbanks.