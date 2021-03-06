The Tyler Lions topped off their annual tournament with a win Saturday night.
The Lions, notching their third win in the Fifth Annual Tim Crowder Baseball Tournament, concluded the event with a 7-2 victory over All Saints at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Gladewater finished 5-0 in the tournament, followed by Chapel Hill and the Lions at 3-2.
“It was exciting to come to Mike Carter and the fans were able to come out ... it was a fun time,” said first-year Tyler coach Ty Wright, whose club is 6-3 on the season. “The kids were able to compete and put up a W tonight.
“They are building confidence. They have worked hard in practice. The two weeks of snow and ice did not help us. It delayed us a little bit but we are getting into games and seeing the guys making routine plays. Then they are making plays that they normally would not and the confidence is taking over.”
In the finale, Alex Santiago was 3 for 3 at the plate for the Lions, while Eli Sanchez and Aldo Martinez were 2 for 3.
Both Santiago and Martinez drove in two runs with Sanchez, who doubled, knocking in one run.
Scoring runs were Ke’Von Sheppard, Dante Martinez, Avery Coleman, CJ Grace, Ka’Darius Tave, Aldo Martinez and Santiago.
Grace got the win on the mound, going two innings. He did not allow a hit or a run while striking out two and walking two. He was followed by Aldo Martinez (3 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 0 earned, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Braden Wheat pitched for the Trojans, striking out nine.
Paul Ceccoli had a hit for All Saints and scored a run. Kaisen Berry also scored a run.
The Lions will play in the Forney/Garland Tournament next week. Tyler plays at North Forney at 8 p.m. Thursday. The Lions have two games on Friday scheduled for Garland High School — noon vs. Dallas Woodrow Wilson and 6 p.m. vs. Garland Lakeview Centennial. On Saturday, THS meets West Mesquite at 12:45 p.m. at GHS.
The Trojans are scheduled to meet Hughes Springs (11:30 a.m.) and Queen City (1:30 p.m.) on Thursday in the Highway 11 Classic.
---
Fifth Annual Tim Crowder Baseball Invitational
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field, Tyler
Thursday’s Games
Game 1: Chapel Hill 13, Quinlan Ford 2
Game 2: Gladewater 10, Quinlan Ford 1
Game 3: Gladewater 6, Alba-Golden 4
Game 4: Alba-Golden 6, Tyler 2
Game 5: Tyler 9, All Saints 6
Friday’s Games
Game 6: Alba-Golden 6, All Saints 5
Game 7: Gladewater 7, Chapel Hill 4
Game 8: Quinlan Ford 25, All Saints 5
Game 9: Chapel Hill 9, Tyler 8
Game 10: Tyler 12, Quinlan Ford 1
Saturday’s Games
Game 11: Alba-Golden 6, Quinlan Ford 2
Game 12: Chapel Hill 16, Alba-Golden 0
Game 13: Gladewater 11, Chapel Hill 5
Game 14: Gladewater 13, All Saints 1
Game 15: Tyler 7, All Saints 2
