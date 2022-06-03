The Red Team took a 6-4 win over the Blue Team in the FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Softball Game on Friday in Whitehouse.
FCA Softball: Red takes 6-4 win
- By Phil Hicks phicks@tylerpaper.com
-
- Updated
- Comments
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 3, 2022 @ 10:09 pm