For the first time, the FCA will be holding soccer all-star matches.
Along with soccer, baseball and softball will take place on Friday with the Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion All-Star week concluding with the football game on Saturday.
The boys and girls soccer games, sponsored by Landmark Title, are scheduled for Clyde-Perkins Stadium on the Grace Community School campus in Tyler. The boys game is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., followed by the girls at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the gate.
The softball and baseball games are slated for Whitehouse High School.
The softball game, sponsored by Sonrise Prayer Fellowship, is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Whitehouse Softball Complex. Tickets are $5.
The baseball game, sponsored by First Baptist Church Tyler, is set for 7 p.m. at the Whitehouse Baseball Complex. Tickets are $5.
The football game, sponsored by Chick-fil-A, is slated for Saturday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 and will be sold only on the homeside.
Close to 300 athletes will participate in cheer, football, softball, baseball and soccer.
The NETX FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star week was created with the intent of providing the resources required to fund the ministry of NETX FCA that reaches over 200 schools in the 17-county area, Robert Bardin, Northeast Texas FCA Area Director, said.
Last year’s All-Star event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the 11th anniversary of the first All-Star Week. This will be the 10th football and cheer Heart of a Champion Bowl game, presented by Chick-fil-A, with the fifth softball and sixth baseball games. Soccer was added last year, so this will be the first game.
Barden noted some of the all-stars are still playing in the state playoffs in softball and baseball, but they will still receive their jerseys and medals.
———
Fellowship of Christian Athletics
Heart of A Champion All-Stars
Soccer: Girls
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: David Collins, Bullard Brook Hill; Assistant Coach: Parker O’Quinn, Bullard Brook Hill.
Players — 0: Lesly Muño, Jacksonville; 0: Lesley Chavez, Palestine; 3: Izabel Simien, Palestine; 4: Kensi Holley, Brook Hill; 4: Hannah Meyer, Grace Community; 5: Anna Haree, 6: Halley Wheeler, Rockwall-Heath; 10: Tatum Fenton, Longview; 12: Kyla Johnson, Longview; 12: Deanna Zarcone, Tyler Legacy; 13: Baleria Balderas, Jacksonville; 13: Alexah Fite, Rockwall-Heath; 13: Lesley Lyon, Rockwall; 15: Alexandra Sanchez, Longview; 15: Jasmine Schira, Van.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Chris Woodard, Tyler Lee; Assistant Coach: Wendy Knight, Whitehouse.
Players — 1: Beth Montes, Van; 1: Eriana Valle, Tyler; 4: Mattie O’Neal, Bullard; 7: Katelynn Henics, Bullard; 11: Natalie Baldwin, Rockwall; 14: Gabby Casimiro, Longview; 14: Angelli Romero, Jacksonville; 17: Camryn Jacobs, Longview; 17: Isabella McMillan, Longview; 18: Alexy Valle, Tyler; 20: Bethany Routt, Lindale; 21: Alana Roberts, Grace Community; 22: Bekah Harris, Grace Community; 27: Brooklyn Gonzales, Mesquite Horn.
---
Soccer: Boys
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Angel Rocha, Pine Tree; Assistant Coach: Jason Lawless, Lindale
Players — 0: Rodolfo Fierros, Sabine; 0: Tristan Whelchel, Tyler Legacy; 2: Ozzy Saavedra, Lindale; 3: Victor Benitez, Pittsburg; 3: Travis Vordenbaumen, Tyler Legacy; 7: Elijah Mays, Bullard; 9: Brandt Herber, Pine Tree; 9: Alejandro Rojas-Monsivais, Longview; 9: Ruan Santos, Lindale; 10: Erik Gonzalez, Pine Tree; 10: Nathan Rojas, Mineola; 11: Lalo Jaimes, Sabine; 11: Zakhar Zapolskyy, Brook Hill; 12: Richie Avalos, Kilgore; 13: Mason Morris, Hallsville; 17: Jesus Villasenor, Chapel Hill.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Darren Vossler, Bullard; Assistant Coaches: Ryan Tierny, Bullard; Justin Manton, Whitehouse.
Players — 1: Eduardo Urena, Chapel Hill; 2: Lucas Baum, Whitehouse; 4: Pedro Garcia, Carthage; 5: Giovanny Rojas, Pittsburg; 6: Adolfo Alanis, Chapel Hill; 8: Cody McKellop, Lindale; 9: Omar Rodriguez, Tatum; 10: Coty Johnson, Bullard; 10: Jose Solano, Jacksonville; 11: Chris Moore, Bullard; 13: Christian Wimmer, Bullard; 14: Daniel Guerrero, Pittsburg; 14: Eric Jimenez, Grand Saline; 15: Izaiah Ramirez, Kilgore; 16: Yedhi Ramirez, Pittsburg; 17: Greg Vallejo, All Saints; 30: Josue Macias, Tyler Legacy.
---
Softball
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Lexi Commander, Elysian Fields; Assistant Coaches: Jennifer Hawkins, Brownsboro; Marty Mayfield, Spring Hill.
Players — 00: Christen Smith, Elysian Fields; 1: Mary Frances Ellis, Elysian Fields; 2: Sam Schott, Spring Hill; 3: Anahi Ramirez, Hallsville; 4: Maddie Melton, Hallsville; 8: Kinzee Settles, Harmony; 9: Madeleine Wells, Henderson; 10: Emily Hoosier, Ore City; 12: Makenzie Cook, Sabine; 13: Analese Cano, Harmony; 14: Delaynie Nash, Harmony; 16: Mia Taylor, Longview; 17: Riley Todd, Jacksonville; 19: Tia Taylor, Longview; 21: Skylar Savage, Van; 22: Lauren Herring, Eustace; 29: Carson Zachry, Mount Pleasant; 33: Emma Lou Brown-Smith, Van; 44: Lexi Dodson, White Oak; 55: Sydney West, Brownsboro.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Marc Chitty, Grand Saline; Assistant Coaches: Taelor Cheshier, Mineola; Julie Murry, Bullard; Colby Sales, Mabank.
Players — 00: Kallie Beasley, Mabank; 1: Gabby Nichols, Bullard; 2: Kasity Staines, Frankston; 3: Alana Galaz, Mineola; 5: Anna Halton, Tatum; 7: Adriana Vences, Marshall; 8: Lauren Reid, Canton; 10: Ariel Matula, Bullard; 11: Kinlee Rumfield, Grand Saline; 12: Shea Nelson, Hughes Springs; 13: Mia Beason, Troup; 14: Claire Cannon, Bullard; 15: Kylie McCown, Jacksonville; 16: Addi Fisher, Grand Saline; 17: Riley Price, Edgewood; 18: Hannah Hanes, Mabank; 20: Andie Houser, Grand Saline; 22: Natalee Dinnerville, Carthage; 25: Nylah Lindley, Sulphur Springs; 27: Renee Cook, White Oak; 28: Brooklyn Berry, Pine Tree.
---
Baseball
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Trevor Petersen, Pine Tree; Assistant Coaches: Greg Branch, Whitehouse; Garrett Methvin, Pine Tree.
Players — 1: Spencer Alexander, Lufkin; 2: Brandon Burckel, Lindale; 3: Graham Young, White Oak; 4: Noah Grubbs, Elysian Fields; 5: Austin Huml, Troup; 9: Tyler Lee, Hallsville; 9: Jo Jo Clark, Harleton; 12: Bryce Jewell, Bullard; 13: Ryley Sharp, Bullard; 14: Julio Flores Jr., Lufkin; 15: Jackson Conser, Whitehouse; 17: Dylan Carrell, White Oak; 18: Gage Wakefield, Bullard; 21: Tyler Hittle, Tyler Legacy; 25: Wade Fell, Pine Tree; 31: Lane Gilchrest, Rusk; 33: Logan Whitfield, Whitehouse.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Eugene Lafitte, Kilgore; Assistant Coaches: Travis Jackson, Nacogdoches Central Height; Joey Pippen, Kilgore.
Players — 0: Cade Pippen, Kilgore; 1: Brayden Walker, Hallsville; 2: Connor Carson, Bullard; 4: Cannon Cowan, Union Grove; 5: Zach Malone, New Diana; 6: Landon Chapman, New Diana; 7: Dalton McElyea, Kilgore; 8: Conner Stewart; 8: Hayden Hurst, Sulphur Springs; 12: Donovan Adkins, Kilgore; 13: Drew Stafford, Harleton; 14: Darren Manes, New Diana; 17: Jeb Drewery, Hallsville; 17: Caleb White, Van; 18: Brayden Hodges, Hallsville; 27: Cole Brady, Nacogdoches Central Heights; 32: Hagen Smith, Bullard.
