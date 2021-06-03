Kerry lane

Pine Tree’s Kerry Lane, head coach of the Blue Team, talks his squad following photo day on Thursday at Tyler Junior College’s Pat Hartley Field. The FCA Heart of a Champion Bowl is scheduled for Saturday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

For the first time, the FCA will be holding soccer all-star matches.

Along with soccer, baseball and softball will take place on Friday with the Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion All-Star week concluding with the football game on Saturday.

The boys and girls soccer games, sponsored by Landmark Title, are scheduled for Clyde-Perkins Stadium on the Grace Community School campus in Tyler. The boys game is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., followed by the girls at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the gate.

The softball and baseball games are slated for Whitehouse High School.

The softball game, sponsored by Sonrise Prayer Fellowship, is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Whitehouse Softball Complex. Tickets are $5.

The baseball game, sponsored by First Baptist Church Tyler, is set for 7 p.m. at the Whitehouse Baseball Complex. Tickets are $5.

The football game, sponsored by Chick-fil-A, is slated for Saturday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 and will be sold only on the homeside.

Close to 300 athletes will participate in cheer, football, softball, baseball and soccer.

The NETX FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star week was created with the intent of providing the resources required to fund the ministry of NETX FCA that reaches over 200 schools in the 17-county area, Robert Bardin, Northeast Texas FCA Area Director, said.

Last year’s All-Star event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the 11th anniversary of the first All-Star Week. This will be the 10th football and cheer Heart of a Champion Bowl game, presented by Chick-fil-A, with the fifth softball and sixth baseball games. Soccer was added last year, so this will be the first game.

Barden noted some of the all-stars are still playing in the state playoffs in softball and baseball, but they will still receive their jerseys and medals.

Fellowship of Christian Athletics

Heart of A Champion All-Stars

Soccer: Girls

Blue Team

Coaches — Head Coach: David Collins, Bullard Brook Hill; Assistant Coach: Parker O’Quinn, Bullard Brook Hill.

Players — 0: Lesly Muño, Jacksonville; 0: Lesley Chavez, Palestine; 3: Izabel Simien, Palestine; 4: Kensi Holley, Brook Hill; 4: Hannah Meyer, Grace Community; 5: Anna Haree, 6: Halley Wheeler, Rockwall-Heath; 10: Tatum Fenton, Longview; 12: Kyla Johnson, Longview; 12: Deanna Zarcone, Tyler Legacy; 13: Baleria Balderas, Jacksonville; 13: Alexah Fite, Rockwall-Heath; 13: Lesley Lyon, Rockwall; 15: Alexandra Sanchez, Longview; 15: Jasmine Schira, Van.

Red Team

Coaches — Head Coach: Chris Woodard, Tyler Lee; Assistant Coach: Wendy Knight, Whitehouse.

Players — 1: Beth Montes, Van; 1: Eriana Valle, Tyler; 4: Mattie O’Neal, Bullard; 7: Katelynn Henics, Bullard; 11: Natalie Baldwin, Rockwall; 14: Gabby Casimiro, Longview; 14: Angelli Romero, Jacksonville; 17: Camryn Jacobs, Longview; 17: Isabella McMillan, Longview; 18: Alexy Valle, Tyler; 20: Bethany Routt, Lindale; 21: Alana Roberts, Grace Community; 22: Bekah Harris, Grace Community; 27: Brooklyn Gonzales, Mesquite Horn.

Soccer: Boys

Blue Team

Coaches — Head Coach: Angel Rocha, Pine Tree; Assistant Coach: Jason Lawless, Lindale

Players — 0: Rodolfo Fierros, Sabine; 0: Tristan Whelchel, Tyler Legacy; 2: Ozzy Saavedra, Lindale; 3: Victor Benitez, Pittsburg; 3: Travis Vordenbaumen, Tyler Legacy; 7: Elijah Mays, Bullard; 9: Brandt Herber, Pine Tree; 9: Alejandro Rojas-Monsivais, Longview; 9: Ruan Santos, Lindale; 10: Erik Gonzalez, Pine Tree; 10: Nathan Rojas, Mineola; 11: Lalo Jaimes, Sabine; 11: Zakhar Zapolskyy, Brook Hill; 12: Richie Avalos, Kilgore; 13: Mason Morris, Hallsville; 17: Jesus Villasenor, Chapel Hill.

Red Team

Coaches — Head Coach: Darren Vossler, Bullard; Assistant Coaches: Ryan Tierny, Bullard; Justin Manton, Whitehouse.

Players — 1: Eduardo Urena, Chapel Hill; 2: Lucas Baum, Whitehouse; 4: Pedro Garcia, Carthage; 5: Giovanny Rojas, Pittsburg; 6: Adolfo Alanis, Chapel Hill; 8: Cody McKellop, Lindale; 9: Omar Rodriguez, Tatum; 10: Coty Johnson, Bullard; 10: Jose Solano, Jacksonville; 11: Chris Moore, Bullard; 13: Christian Wimmer, Bullard; 14: Daniel Guerrero, Pittsburg; 14: Eric Jimenez, Grand Saline; 15: Izaiah Ramirez, Kilgore; 16: Yedhi Ramirez, Pittsburg; 17: Greg Vallejo, All Saints; 30: Josue Macias, Tyler Legacy.

Softball

Blue Team

Coaches — Head Coach: Lexi Commander, Elysian Fields; Assistant Coaches: Jennifer Hawkins, Brownsboro; Marty Mayfield, Spring Hill.

Players — 00: Christen Smith, Elysian Fields; 1: Mary Frances Ellis, Elysian Fields; 2: Sam Schott, Spring Hill; 3: Anahi Ramirez, Hallsville; 4: Maddie Melton, Hallsville; 8: Kinzee Settles, Harmony; 9: Madeleine Wells, Henderson; 10: Emily Hoosier, Ore City; 12: Makenzie Cook, Sabine; 13: Analese Cano, Harmony; 14: Delaynie Nash, Harmony; 16: Mia Taylor, Longview; 17: Riley Todd, Jacksonville; 19: Tia Taylor, Longview; 21: Skylar Savage, Van; 22: Lauren Herring, Eustace; 29: Carson Zachry, Mount Pleasant; 33: Emma Lou Brown-Smith, Van; 44: Lexi Dodson, White Oak; 55: Sydney West, Brownsboro.

Red Team

Coaches — Head Coach: Marc Chitty, Grand Saline; Assistant Coaches: Taelor Cheshier, Mineola; Julie Murry, Bullard; Colby Sales, Mabank.

Players — 00: Kallie Beasley, Mabank; 1: Gabby Nichols, Bullard; 2: Kasity Staines, Frankston; 3: Alana Galaz, Mineola; 5: Anna Halton, Tatum; 7: Adriana Vences, Marshall; 8: Lauren Reid, Canton; 10: Ariel Matula, Bullard; 11: Kinlee Rumfield, Grand Saline; 12: Shea Nelson, Hughes Springs; 13: Mia Beason, Troup; 14: Claire Cannon, Bullard; 15: Kylie McCown, Jacksonville; 16: Addi Fisher, Grand Saline; 17: Riley Price, Edgewood; 18: Hannah Hanes, Mabank; 20: Andie Houser, Grand Saline; 22: Natalee Dinnerville, Carthage; 25: Nylah Lindley, Sulphur Springs; 27: Renee Cook, White Oak; 28: Brooklyn Berry, Pine Tree.

Baseball

Blue Team

Coaches — Head Coach: Trevor Petersen, Pine Tree; Assistant Coaches: Greg Branch, Whitehouse; Garrett Methvin, Pine Tree.

Players — 1: Spencer Alexander, Lufkin; 2: Brandon Burckel, Lindale; 3: Graham Young, White Oak; 4: Noah Grubbs, Elysian Fields; 5: Austin Huml, Troup; 9: Tyler Lee, Hallsville; 9: Jo Jo Clark, Harleton; 12: Bryce Jewell, Bullard; 13: Ryley Sharp, Bullard; 14: Julio Flores Jr., Lufkin; 15: Jackson Conser, Whitehouse; 17: Dylan Carrell, White Oak; 18: Gage Wakefield, Bullard; 21: Tyler Hittle, Tyler Legacy; 25: Wade Fell, Pine Tree; 31: Lane Gilchrest, Rusk; 33: Logan Whitfield, Whitehouse.

Red Team

Coaches — Head Coach: Eugene Lafitte, Kilgore; Assistant Coaches: Travis Jackson, Nacogdoches Central Height; Joey Pippen, Kilgore.

Players — 0: Cade Pippen, Kilgore; 1: Brayden Walker, Hallsville; 2: Connor Carson, Bullard; 4: Cannon Cowan, Union Grove; 5: Zach Malone, New Diana; 6: Landon Chapman, New Diana; 7: Dalton McElyea, Kilgore; 8: Conner Stewart; 8: Hayden Hurst, Sulphur Springs; 12: Donovan Adkins, Kilgore; 13: Drew Stafford, Harleton; 14: Darren Manes, New Diana; 17: Jeb Drewery, Hallsville; 17: Caleb White, Van; 18: Brayden Hodges, Hallsville; 27: Cole Brady, Nacogdoches Central Heights; 32: Hagen Smith, Bullard.

