The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies got things going just right at nationals on Tuesday in Lubbock.
TJC (21-3) scored a 72-60 win over Walters State (Tennessee) in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
The Lady Senators conclude their season at 13-4.
The No. 11 seed Apache Ladies, coached by Trenia Tillis Hoard, advance to meet No. 6 South Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
TJC had a balanced scoring attack, led by Taryn Wills with 16 points.
Nadechka Laccen added 14 points with Veonce Powell pitching in 10 points. Laccen, the freshman from San Juan, Puerto Rico, was 5 of 5 at the free throw line.
Debbie Ogayemi had 12 rebounds with Clara Rotich adding nine. Wills and Daijah Torns had six boards apiece.
Defense was a force for TJC as the Apache Ladies held the Lady Senators to 28% (18 of 64) from the field and 14% (2 of 14) from 3-point land. Also, Tyler held the Tennessee team, which was averaging 73 points a game, to 60 points.
Blayre Shultz, the leading scorer for Walters State at 19.1 ppg, was limited to 12 points.
Quentarra Mitchell led the Lady Senators with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Vertonia Bady added 10.
The Apache Ladies shot 40% (26 of 65) from the field and 27% (3-11) from long distance.
Powell led TJC in assists with five and Laccen dished out four. Wills had two blocks with Laccen, Ogayemi and Rotich getting two steals each.
TJC was 17 of 24 at the free throw line and the Lady Senators were 22 of 27.
Walters State is located in Morristown, Tennessee, northeast of Knoxville.
---
No. 11 Tyler JC 72, No. 22 Walters State (Tenn.) 60
Walters State 14 15 13 18 — 60
Tyler JC 19 22 11 20 — 72
WALTERS STATE — Blayre Shultz, 12; Ryann Woodley, 3; Mataylin Goins, 0; De'Zah Lacy, 0; Jaida Wiggins, 7; Akiraona Stevenson, 0; Quentarra Mitchell, 17; Vertonia Bady, 10; Haley Comer, 0; Madison McCoy, 4; Stephanie Stewart, 0; Kiera Hill, 7.
TYLER — Taryn Wills, 14; Veonce Powell, 13; Tia Morgan, 5; Nadechka Laccen, 13; Nala Hemingway, 2; Codou Ndour, 2; Deborah Ogayemi, 11; Daijah Torns, 2; Clara Rotich, 8; Jasmine Payne, 3.
THREE-POINT GOALS — WSCC (2-14): Shultz 0-7, Wiggins 1-3, Mitchell 1-1, Bady 0-2, McCoy 0-1; TJC (3-11): Wills 0-1, Powell 2-6, Morgan 1-3, Laccen 1-1.
---
NJCAA Division I Women’s
Basketball National Tournament
Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock Christian University
Lubbock
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 16 Western Nebraska 79, No. 17 Iowa Western 70
Game 2: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) 76, No. 24 Eastern Oklahoma State 74
Game 3: No. 18 Miles (Mont.) 76, No. 15 Gulf Coast State (Fla.) 72, OT
Game 4: No. 10 Wabash Valley (Ill.) 59, No. 23 Independence (Mo.) 29
Game 5: No. 13 Georgia Highlands 65, No. 20 Southern Idaho 62
Game 6: No. 21 Otero (Colo.) 74, No. 12 Butler (Kan.) 67
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 19 Eastern Arizona 70, No. 14 Moberly Area (Mo.) 63
Game 8: No. 11 Tyler (Texas) 72, No. 22 Walters State (Tenn.) 60
Game 9: No. 16 Western Nebraska 63, No. 1 Jones (Miss.) 60
Game 10: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) 68, No. 8 Casper (Wyo.) 60
Game 11: No. 18 Miles (Mont.) vs. No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas)
Game 12: No. 10 Wabash Valley (Ill.) vs. No. 7 Shelton State (Ala.)
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: No. 13 Georgia Highlands vs. No. 4 South Plains (Texas), 1 p.m.
Game 14: No. 21 Otero (Colo.) vs. No. 5 Northwest Florida State, 3 p.m.
Game 15: No. 19 Eastern Arizona vs. No. 3 Chipola (Fla.), 5 p.m.
Game 16: No. 11 Tyler (Texas) vs. No. 6 South Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 22 Games
Game 17: No. 16 Western Nebraska vs. No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.), 1 p.m.
Game 18: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 3 p.m.
Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 5 p.m.
Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 23 Games
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 19, 4 p.m.
Game 22: Winner Game 18 vs. Winner Game 20, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 24 Games
Game 21: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, 4 p.m.