PRINCETON — Senior Trevion Sneed scored three touchdowns and sophomore quarterback TJ Moreland tossed three TD passes as the Mineola Yellowjackets defeated the Dallas Madison Trojans 42-14 on Friday in a Class 3A Division I area football playoff game at Jackie Hendrix Stadium.
Mineola (11-1) advances to meet fellow District 5-3A Division I member Mount Vernon (10-2) in a regional quarterfinal playoff at 1 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Spring's Gerald Prim Stadium. The Tigers handed the Yellowjackets their only loss of the season, 23-20, on Oct. 9 in Mount Vernon.
Sneed, an SMU commit, rushed for 305 yards on 27 carries. He scored on runs of 27, 40 and 3 yards. Defensively, he had nine tackles. Through 12 games, Sneed has rushed for 2,938 yards and scored 35 touchdowns on 313 attempts. On defense, Sneed has 136 tackles, two sacks, 26 quarterback pressures and an interception for a TD.
Moreland connected on 4 of 5 passing attempts for 76 yards with TD passes of 21 yards (Dawson Pendergrass), 26 yards (Hunter Wright) and 27 yards (Kobe Kendrick). Moreland also rushed for 71 yards on 11 carries. Other rushers for the Yellowjackets were Pendergrass (4-27) and Jaxon Holland (6-20).
Moreland had three tackles on defense. Thomas Hooton had nine tackles and recovered a fumble with Adam Blalock added six tackles and an interception.
Madison's Chris Tucker led the Trojans (4-3) in rushing with 48 yards on eight carries. Tucker hit on 18 of 33 passing attempts for 177 yards and a touchdown.
SMU commit and Madison running back Jayleen Record had 42 yards and a touchdown.
The winner of the Mineola-Mount Vernon game will face either Grandview or Malakoff.