Fanta Kone posted her third consecutive triple-double as the No. 21 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies posted a 93-39 win over North American University in the final game of the Herb Richardson Classic Saturday afternoon at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
It was also the third consecutive win for the Apache Ladies (3-1).
“They’re playing good basketball right now,” TJC head coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. “They’re fun to watch. We’re playing through a lot of injuries. There a lot of situations that we’ve just got to get better with. We’re young. We know we’re going to make some crazy young mistakes, but our kids are doing such a great job of just responding to coaching and doing what we’re asking them to do.”
Kone — a freshman from Mali, Africa — had eight rebounds and nine assists in the first half while only score two points in the first 20 minutes. Instead, she was grabbing defensive rebounds and quickly looking up the floor to create easy baskets for her teammates.
“Some of the girls know, if I take off, Fanta is going to find me down the court,” Tillis Hoard said. “I think having that kind of player helps us as a freshman unit. The kids are starting to believe and trust in each other. They have a chance to be pretty special … because they’re fun to coach.”
TJC led 21-7 after the opening quarter. The Apache Ladies opened the second quarter on a 14-0 run. North American didn’t have a field goal until a 3-pointer with 3:49 remaining in the half.
The Apache Ladies led 49-13 at halftime as Lillian Jackson scored two layups in the final 32 seconds.
TJC extended its lead to 70-27 after three quarters.
Kiana Bennett led the Apache Ladies with 22 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. Jackson had 19 points. Atria Dumas had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Sian Phipps added 15 points and 13 boards.
Madison Clay had 12 points to lead North American. Former Tyler Legacy Lady Raider Tori Ransom had 6 points for North American.
Another former Tyler Legacy standout, Aaliyah Campbell, had 6 points on Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium for Angelina College. Collin ended the game on a 33-5 run to take a 76-56 win over Angelina. Waiata Jennings had 25 points for Collin.
TJC will go to Angelina College on Friday to face McLennan at 5:30 p.m. in Lufkin.