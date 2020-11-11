LINDALE — It was a special day for three families on Wednesday afternoon at Lindale High School.
Brandon Burckel’s family got to see him sign to play baseball at the University of Houston, where his older brother, Brad, is already a member of the team.
Shelbi Steen’s family got to see her sign close to home as she will play volleyball at Tyler Junior College.
And for Chelynn Palmer’s family, they saw her sign to play volleyball at Central Baptist College in Conway, Arkansas, on Veterans Day — a day that means a lot to her family.
Palmer’s mother — Misty Rogers, who served in the military — gave an emotional speech during the ceremony.
Palmer’s father, Frank Palmer, is currently serving in the Navy and is on deployment.
Palmer is considering eventually joining the Air Force.
But for now, she will continue her volleyball career, something she was unsure would happen. Palmer will do so at Central Baptist, which competes in NAIA’s American Midwest Conference.
“I love the coach and the school,” Palmer said. “It’s not too big. It feels like a good city to be a part of and play for the Mustangs.”
Palmer said she plans to major in business administration.
Palmer’s teammate Steen will play for the Apache Ladies at TJC.
“It’s close to home, and I’m very home bodied,” said Steen, who was recently named the District 16-4A Most Valuable Player. “I can’t be away from home for very long.
Steen said she hopes to one day be a physician assistant.
Steen and Palmer were part of a Lady Eagle squad that went 27-1 this season.
Burckel is also a part of a successful Lindale program.
According to athletic director Mike Maddox, Burckel is the 18th Lindale baseball player to sign with a college in head coach Richard Sanguinetti’s six years with the program.
One of those players who had signed was Brad Burckel. Now, Brandon Burckel will be joining his older brother at Houston.
“I like being around my family, and I think it’s going to be really fun with me and him together again,” Burckel said. “Houston is a great place. I really like the city. The coaching staff really good. I really think going there will give me the most potential out of my athletic career.”
Burckel can play multiple positions and will be a valuable asset for Houston, Sanguinetti said.
“They’re getting a competitor,” Sanguinetti said. “He’s not going to care what position he’s playing or where he’s at in the lineup, he’s going to find a way to compete and give his team the best chance to win.”
Burckel said he plans to earn a business degree.
