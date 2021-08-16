all sports logo

Tuesday, Aug. 17

High School Volleyball

Tyler Legacy at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.

Tyler vs. Bullard/Central Heights at Central Heights, 5:30/6:30 p.m.

Troup at Chapel Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Whitehouse/Corsicana at Lindale, 3/4:30/6 p.m.

Grace Community at Gary, 6:30 p.m.

High School Tennis

Longview at Tyler Legacy, 4 p.m.

Tyler at Sulphur Springs, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19

High School Football

Scrimmage: Sabine at Grace Community, 5 p.m.

Scrimmage: Carlisle at Grapeland, 5:30 p.m.

Scrimmage: Alba-Golden at All Saints, 6 p.m.

Scrimmage: Bishop Gorman at Brook Hill, 6 p.m.

Scrimmage: Tyler Legacy at Marshall, 6:15 p.m.

Scrimmage: Chapel Hill at Pittsburg, 7 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Tyler Legacy at Whitehouse, 6 p.m.

Grace Community at West Rusk Tournament

Friday, Aug. 20

High School Football

Scrimmage: DeSoto at Tyler, 7 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Tyler at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Eustace Tournament

Lindale, Bullard at Van Tournament

High School Tennis

Ennis at Tyler Legacy, 4 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer

Tyler at Butler, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Tyler at New Mexico Military Institute Tournament

Saturday, Aug. 21

High School Cross Country

Tyler Legacy at Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational, 7 a.m.

High School Volleyball

Chapel Hill at Eustace Tournament

Lindale, Bullard at Van Tournament

Grace Community at West Rusk Tournament

Women’s College Soccer

Tyler at Rose State, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Tyler at New Mexico Military Institute Tournament

 
 

