Tuesday, Aug. 17
High School Volleyball
Tyler Legacy at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.
Tyler vs. Bullard/Central Heights at Central Heights, 5:30/6:30 p.m.
Troup at Chapel Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Whitehouse/Corsicana at Lindale, 3/4:30/6 p.m.
Grace Community at Gary, 6:30 p.m.
High School Tennis
Longview at Tyler Legacy, 4 p.m.
Tyler at Sulphur Springs, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19
High School Football
Scrimmage: Sabine at Grace Community, 5 p.m.
Scrimmage: Carlisle at Grapeland, 5:30 p.m.
Scrimmage: Alba-Golden at All Saints, 6 p.m.
Scrimmage: Bishop Gorman at Brook Hill, 6 p.m.
Scrimmage: Tyler Legacy at Marshall, 6:15 p.m.
Scrimmage: Chapel Hill at Pittsburg, 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Tyler Legacy at Whitehouse, 6 p.m.
Grace Community at West Rusk Tournament
Friday, Aug. 20
High School Football
Scrimmage: DeSoto at Tyler, 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Tyler at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Eustace Tournament
Lindale, Bullard at Van Tournament
High School Tennis
Ennis at Tyler Legacy, 4 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer
Tyler at Butler, 4 p.m.
College Volleyball
Tyler at New Mexico Military Institute Tournament
Saturday, Aug. 21
High School Cross Country
Tyler Legacy at Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational, 7 a.m.
High School Volleyball
Chapel Hill at Eustace Tournament
Lindale, Bullard at Van Tournament
Grace Community at West Rusk Tournament
Women’s College Soccer
Tyler at Rose State, 2 p.m.
College Volleyball
Tyler at New Mexico Military Institute Tournament