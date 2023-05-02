Winnsboro’s duo of Faiths, which have been a part of 123 wins and three state tournament appearances, signed to play college basketball on Monday.
Faith Acker signed with Tarleton State University, while Faith Sechrist signed with East Texas Baptist University.
Acker was originally signed with Louisiana-Monroe, but a coaching change led her to a different school.
Tarleton State has hired former Baylor assistant and recent McLennan Community College head coach Bill Brock as its new head women’s basketball coach.
Acker averaged 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks per game as a senior. She was a three-time district MVP and four-time all-state selection.
Acker averaged 18.4 points and 14.4 points per game as a junior and was the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Player of the Year.
As a sophomore, Acker averaged 21 points, 13 rebounds, 2.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 70 percent from the field.
Acker averaged 20.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game as a freshman.
Sechrist averaged 11 points and four steals per game as a senior. She made 100 3-pointers and was a two-time all-state selection.
Sechrist averaged 12 points, five assists and four steals per game as a junior and made 130 3-pointers. As a sophomore, Sechrist averaged 14 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game and made 120 3-pointers.