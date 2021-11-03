Coming off consecutive district titles, the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders enter the 2021-22 basketball season looking to make it a three-peat.
The Lady Raiders will open the season against Lake Highlands at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Highlands with a veteran roster.
All five starters and 10 players with varsity experience are back for the Lady Raiders.
Aaliyah Campbell, Nyla Inmon, Vannessa Hayward, Katlyn Jasper, Taliyah Mumphrey, Ella Rook, Rose Rook, Tori Ransom, Akya Turner and Jordan Love are all back in the mix for Legacy. Juniors Ja’Katla White and La’Daija Gallon are the newcomers.
“I think it will help definitely early on,” Legacy head coach Ross Barber said. “We’re going to get Taliyah back (from volleyball). She didn’t play (Tuesday in our scrimmage), but she went. Having her there, having her voice there is big. She has a lot of experience. And of course having Aaliyah and Nyla back. And then Kat and Vanessa and the twins, that’s a lot of playing time from last year that is back.
“We’ve got to be better on the mental toughness side of things. That’s kind of been our thing right now. If we can do that, and we can stay together and trust each other and play good team basketball, I think we will be pretty good.”
Campbell averaged 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals per game last season as a junior to be named District 10-6A Offensive Player of the Year and an All-East Texas first-team selection.
“We have to have her come ready to play every night,” Barber said. “We’ve got to have her being the floor general. That doesn’t mean she has to score 15 every night, but she’s got to be involved, getting the right people the basketball in the right situations and getting to the rim. She’s also a solid defender, so that’s going to be big for us too.”
Inmon, a 6-0 senior, had a productive first season in her return to the Legacy program. Barber said he is expecting her to take that next step this season.
“Our expectations of her have gone up,” Barber said. “She’s got to rise to those expectations, and I think she will. She’s a competitor, and she hates to lose. She’s versatile, and we can play her at multiple positions. We need her to be more aggressive this year. If she can go for that double-double and try to contribute for us in that aspect, we ought to be really good.”
Barber knows that even with experience back, there will still be some growing pains early in the season.
“I expect some growth,” Barber said. “I want to see us compete. Our goals are high this year and realistically so. Sometimes that puts a target on your back, especially when Texas Girls Basketball post what they did. But we’ve got to have the kids step up and be able to respond to get better and continue to improve early in the season.”
Tyler Legacy is No. 5 in Class 6A Region II and No. 18 in the state by txhsgbb.com. However, the Lady Raiders are picked fourth in District 10-6A by TABC behind Dallas Skyline, Mesquite Horn and Rockwall, just like they were a season ago when they won a share of the district title.
The Lady Raiders scrimmaged on Tuesday at Garland Sachse against Flower Mound Marcus, 6A No. 17 Sachse and 4A No. 5 Argyle.
Legacy will compete in tournaments in Coppell, Royse City and Hallsville. Legacy’s home opener is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Sulphur Springs. The District 10-6A opener is Dec. 17 at Dallas Skyline.