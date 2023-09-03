AUSTIN — Texas beating Rice looked quite different that anyone might have expected. Still, the No. 11 Longhorns will take a win that turned from a grinder into a rout.
Quinn Ewers passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Texas overcame a sluggish start with an overwhelming third quarter and smothering defense to beat the Owls 37-10 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
“The majority of people who walked into that stadium thought the game was going to go a certain way,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “The reality is we don’t often talk about how good we are defensively.”
Texas forced three turnovers, only allowed Rice 172 total yards and didn’t give up a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter.
Ewers connected with Jonathan Brooks on a 37-yard TD in the first quarter and Bert Auburn kicked three first-half field goals for the Longhorns, the longest a 49-yarder.
Texas turned it into a blowout in the third. Ewers connected with Georgia transfer Adonai Mitchell for a 9-yard score that put Texas ahead 23-3. Another TD pass to J.T. Sanders and Ewers’ own short scamper to the end zone finished the Texas scoring.
“We didn’t start the way we wanted to,” said Ewers, who passed for 260 yards. “We were able to re-settle and reset (at halftime). I’m super proud of the way we came out in the second half.”
Texas dominated Rice defensively, but struggled to find its rhythm throughout the first half behind an offense that returned 10 starters and added a talented transfer in Mitchell. Ewers was sacked twice in the first half and Texas was twice stopped on fourth-and-short.
But the Longhorns were able to wear down the Owls. Texas only let Rice cross midfield once in the first half and put Rice quarterback J.T. Daniels under relentless pressure the entire game.
“There are things to be proud of with that defense. There’s a lot to work with there,” Rice coach Mike Bloomgren said. “Our ability to stop the run was something to be proud of.”
Freshman C.J. Baxter got the start for Texas as the replacement for Bijan Robinson, who is now in the NFL. He ran five times for 38 yards, but left the game in the first half after a 32-yard gain. Sarkisian said Baxter fell on the ball and would be examined for a possible rib injury. Jaydon Blue led Texas rushers with 55 yards.
Rice hosts new Big 12 member and crosstown rival Houston on Saturday, Sept. 9 (6 p.m., TV: NFL Network). Texas plays at Alabama Saturday, Sept. 9 (6 p.m., TV: ESPN) in a return matchup of last season’s 20-19 Crimson Tide victory when Ewers was hurt in the first quarter.
