Hannah Harrison, who helped Dallas Baptist University to the NCAA Division II national golf championship in May, has qualified for the 121st U.S. Women's Amateur.
Harrison, who resides near Eustace, carded an even par 71, to tie for the top spot in a qualifying tournament on Monday at Walnut Creek Country Club's Pecan Course in Mansfield. She tied with Fort Worth's Kennedy Pedigo, who plays at SMU.
The 121st U.S. Women's Amateur is scheduled for Aug. 2-8 at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York. Any female amateur whose Handicap Index does not exceed 5.4 is eligible to enter.
Others qualifying in Mansfield were: T3, Jordan Karrh, Frisco and DBU, 1-over 72; T3, Audrey Tan, Denton and University of North Texas, 1-over 72; 5, Yunxuan Zhang (16-year-old), Plano, 2-over 73; and 6, Kyle Fraser (former Stanford University golfer), Fort Worth, 3-over 74.
First alternate is Rebecca Reed (Texas State University) of Mildland, while Megan Daleo (SMU), of Plano, is the second alternate.
Both carded 4-over 75s.
Canton's Mia Nixon, a two-time state champion from Martin's Mill High School, carded a 6-over 77.
Harrison helped Team USA win the Arnold Palmer Cup, which matches college and university golfers from America against an international team. The U.S. won 33-27 in the event played at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois in June.