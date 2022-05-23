The East Texas Seniors Golf Association is in its 38th year.
The ETSGA is open to all male, amateur golfers 50 years of age or older and has been in existence since 1984.
The tour has about 90 members and conducts about 15 tournaments per year in the East Texas area starting the first week of March and ending around the last part of October. Most tournaments are on a Monday, with a few on Tuesdays.
Membership is $60 per year, and tournaments are $60-$70 per event. This cost includes green fee, cart, range balls, and lunch. All tournaments are stroke play, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Each tournament has three or four flights, based on handicaps. Each flight has a low gross and low net winner. There is also a Closest-to-the-Pin contest for each flight. Most of the members also participate in a separate, cash skins game.
The next tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, May 31 at Holly Lake Ranch Club in Holly Lake Ranch. This tournament is golf only, no food served afterward.
For more information go to www.etsgagolf.org.
---
Stonebridge Tournament
Date: March 7
The Golf Club at Stonebridge, Bossier City, La.
Flight 1 — Gross: Raymond Hopkins, 67. Net: Robert Greening, 69. Closest to the Pin — No. 13: Robert Greening. Skins: Robert Greening, Raymond Hopkins (4), Ben Sargent.
Flight 2 — Gross: Curtis Kolb, 81. Net: Vance Slough, 67. Closest to the Pin — No. 8: Lonnie Hopkins.
Flight 3 — Gross: Jim DeLoach, 83. Net: Scott Alexander, 63. Closest to the Pin — No. 3: Scott Alexander. Skins: Rich Lottman (3), Jerry Caplinger, Ronnie Brown, Scott Alexander, Bill Bollinger.
Chairman's Prize for Longest Putt on No. 1: Rich Lottman, 10 feet.
---
Hollytree Tournament
Date: March 21
Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
Flight 1 — Gross: Jimmy Brewer, 75. Net: George McMann, 73. Closest to the Pin — No. 13: George McMann. Longest Putts — No. 18: John Surlet, 35 feet Skins: Morgan, Brewer, Crabtree, Trammel.
Flight 2 — Gross: Chuck Martin, 81. Net: Danny Yarbrough, 70. Closest to the Pin — No. 11: Marvin Parvino.
Flight 3 — Gross: Scott Alexander, 87. Net: Joe Hutfles, 75. Closest to the Pin — No. 8: Dave Sutton. Skins: Alexander (5), William Johnson, Graham Malin, Buddy Pearson.
Flight 4 — Gross: Richard Lottman, 88. Net: Ronnie Brown, 69. Closest to the Pin — No. 4: Richard Lottman.
---
Garden Valley Tournament
Date: April 4
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
Flight 1 — Gross: Curtis Crabtree, 72. Net: Gary Jacobs, 65. Skins: Raymond Hopkins, Curtis Crabtree (2), Gary Jacobs, George McMann.
Flight 2 — Gross: Robert Greening, 83. Net: Buddy Pearson, 66. Closest to the Pin — No. 2: Lane Liddell.
Flight 3 — Gross: Grady Williams, 87 (scorecard playoff over William Johnson). Net: William Johnson, 65. Closest to the Pin — No. 4: William Johnson. Skins: William Johnson (3), E.J. Whitton (4), Tom Bush (4), Rick Carnes.
Chairman's Prize for Longest Putt on No. 1: Ronnie Baird, 8 feet.
---
The Tempest Tournament
Date: April 18
The Tempest Golf Club, Liberty City
Flight 1 — Gross: Curtis Crabtree, 71. Net: Don Morgan, 63. Closest to the Pin — No. 12: George McMann. Longest Putt — No. 18: David Weaver, 30 feet. Skins: Raymond Hopkins, D. Stephens, G. Jacobs, Doug Hopton-Jones, B. Thompson.
Flight 2 — Gross: Kyle Coleman, 78. Net: Jay Pirtle, 72. Closest to the Pin — No. 7: Ben Sargent.
Flight 3 — Gross: Steven Shorrock, 86. Net: Tom Bush, 72. Closest to the Pin — No. 4: Scott Alexander. Skins: Alexander, J. Bass, T. Bush (2), S. Whitton (2), R. Baird.
Flight 4 — Gross: Steve Herz, 90. Net: T.P. Roberts, 69. Closest to the Pin — No. 17: Gordon Roberts.
---
Cherokee Ranch Tournament
Date: May 2
Cherokee Ranch Golf Club, Jacksonville
Flight 1 — Gross: Curtis Crabtree, 70. Net: Rodney Gordon, 68. Closest to the Pin — No. 2: Wayne Spanhanks. Longest Putt — No. 6: Bill Hennon. Skins: R. Hopkins, G. Jacobs, L. Liddell, R. Gordon, D. Wallin, W. Spanhanks, S. Stanger, C. Crabtree.
Flight 2 — Gross: Steve Stanger, 80. Net: Lane Liddell, 68. Closest to the Pin — No. 15: Lane Liddell.
Flight 3 — Gross: Joe Hutfles, 83. Net: Dave Sutton, 70. Closest to the Pin — No. 11: Buddy Pearson. Skins: T. Dupree, L. Hopkins (3), R. Baird, J. Hutfles.
Flight 4 — Gross: Steve Herz, 95. Net: Ray Griffith, 73. Closest to the Pin — No. 5: Steve Herz.
---
Pine Springs Tournament
Date: May 16
Pine Springs Golf Club, Tyler
Flight 1 — Gross: Raymond Hopkins, 70. Net: Don Morgan, 66. Closest to the Pin — No. 10: Don Morgan. Skins: Ray Hopkins (3), Gary Jacobs, Don Morgan (2), Robert Greening.
Flight 2 — Gross: Robert Greening, 77. Net: Mike Johnson, 60. Closest to the Pin — No. 7: Mike Johnson.
Flight 3 — Gross: Bill Hennon, 79. Net: Steve Herz, 60. Skins: William Johnson (4), Jim Novy, T.P. Roberts.
Chairman's Prize for Longest Putt on No. 1: Don Morgan, 25 feet.