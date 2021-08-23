NEW LONDON — The Grace Community Lady Cougars captured the consolation title of the Gold Bracket on Saturday in the West Rusk Volleyball Invitational.
Grace dropped its first match before rebounding and defeating Gary (25-17, 25-15) and All Saints (25-14, 25-16).
Leaders for the Lady Cougars were Macy Smith (32 digs), Ella Wupperman (11 digs), Riley Rayzor (11 digs), Keely Bozeman (6 kills, 5 digs), Maggie Luce (12 digs), Ashley Taylor (7 kills), Reece Porter (7 kills), Avery Nutt (28 kills, 4 digs) and MaryClaire Woodard (14 digs).
The Lady Cougars visit the Tyler High Lady Lions for a 6 p.m. match on Tuesday.
Also, the Union Grove Lady Lions were 2-3 at the West Rusk Tournament. Avery Brooks finished the tournament with 23 kills, four aces and two blocks. Ali Yohn had nine aces and 10 kills, Ana Jones three blocks and four kills, Sydney Chamberlain 46 digs and Brady Colby 30 assists.
The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers defeated Grace (25-15, 25-15) and Gladewater (25-12, 25-21) and fell to Harmony (25-18, 25-18) over the weekend.
Against Grace, Jordan Parker had nine kills and Abby Campbell eight, while Sydney Cunningham led with three aces and 12 service points. Jenna Parker had 13 digs, Rebekah Dragoo and Jordan Parker nine apiece and Meredith Corley eight digs and 15 assists.
Jordan Parker had eight kills and Skye Cotton eight against Gladewater. Jenna Parker had eight digs and Abby Campbell six, and Corley handed out 20 assists.
Against Harmony, Jordan Parker had 11 kills, Dragoo three aces and seven digs, Jenna Parker five digs and Corley 14 assists.
Gilmer Splits
LUFKIN — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes defeated New Diana (25-11, 24-26, 25-12) and fell to Nederland (25-21, 25-14) on Saturday at the Lufkin Tournament.
In the win over New Diana, Mallory Tate and Karlye Johnston led with six kills apiece, and Lesley Jones added five. Jaycee Harris had five aces and 16 service points, and Jones and Abbey Bradshaw recorded three blocks apiece. Kirsten Waller finished with 13 digs, Harris had 16 assists and Kyleigh Pate added 11 assists.
Against Nederland, Johnston had seven kills and Jones five, and Madyson Tate finished with three blocks. Harris had seven digs and nine assists, and Pate finished with five assists.
Overton goes 2-1
SULPHUR SPRINGS — In the Gold Bracket at the North Hopkins Tournament, Overton fell to Farmersville (25-10, 25-11) and defeated Fruitvale (25-15, 25-15) and Avery (25-19, 25-19) to earn the consolation title and move to 10-7 on the season.
Mary Fenter finished the weekend with 27 kills, 42 digs and three aces. Kaley McMillian had five kills, 23 digs, 31 assists and two aces, Chloe Laws six kills, 49 digs and five aces, Kayla Nobles 10 kills, two blocks and five digs, Alex Brown five kills, 46 digs, and 4 assists, Avery Smith 42 digs, two assists and two aces and Makayla Gurley 27 digs.
The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to host San Augustine on Tuesday. The JV starts things off at 4:30 p.m.