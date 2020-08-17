Dick Stone is 3-for-3 on the East Texas Senior Golf Association Tour.
Stone was the only golfer under par — firing 1-under 70 — on Monday at Tyler's The Cascades Golf & Country Club to win Flight 1.
The Eagle's Bluff Country Club resident and former mayor of Jacksonville was participating in his third ET Senior circuit event. The tour is for golfers 50 and over.
Stone recently won tournaments at The Pinnacle in Mabank with a 74 and last week at The Tempest Club in Gladewater with a 71.
Following Stone in Flight 1 on Monday were a trio at 74 — Randy Moore, Michael Wharton and Rodney Gordon.
Gordon won Flight 1 net with a 65.
Other winners were: Flight 2 (Gross: Charles Groce, 75; Net: Tom Johnson, 64); Flight 3 (Gross: Robert Williams, 82; Net: Monte Hale, 63) and Flight 4 (Gross: Gordon Roberts, 83; Net: James Novy, 67).
The tour continues on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with a stop at Eagle's Bluff Country Club in Bullard. Other scheduled tournaments include: Sept. 28 at Tyler's Pine Springs Golf Course and Oct. 19 at Longview's Oak Forest Country Club.
For more information or to participate contact Don Morgan (903-746-6051) or go to the East Texas Senior Golf Association Facebook page.
---
East Texas Senior Golf Association Tour
Date: Aug. 17
The Cascades Golf & Country Club, Tyler
Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Dick Stone, 70; 2, (tie) Randy Moore, 74; Michael Wharton, 74; Rodney Gordon, 74; 5, Raymond Hawkins, 75; 6, Mike Campbell, 76; 7, Jeff Seal, 77; 8, (tie) Mike Alcorn, 79; Don Morgan, 79; Curtis Kolbe, 79; 11, (tie) Darrell Chase, 80; Tim Storm, 80. Net: 1, Rodney Gordon, 65.
Flight 2 — Gross: 1, Charles Groce, 75; 2, Ken Yarbrough, 79; 3, Gary Jacobs, 80; 4, Tom Johnson, 82; 4, Lane Liddell, 83; 5, (tie) Lonnie Hopkins, 84; Paul Stone, 84; Vance Slough, 84; 8, David Weaver, 85; 9, Don Moore, 89; E.J. Whitton, 89; 11, (tie) Jon Bass, 92; Mike Murphy, 92. Net: 1, Tom Johnson, 64.
Flight 3 — Gross: 1, Robert Williams, 82; 2, Monte Hale, 82; 3, Dick McDaniel, 84; 4, Jerome Smith, 87; 5, Bill Hennon, 88; 6, (tie) Paul Josephson, 89; Ray Griffith, 89; Norm Walton, 89; 9, Dave Sutton, 90; 10, Tom Bush, 92; 11, Grady Williams, 94. Net: 1, Monte Hale, 63.
Fight 4 — Gross: 1, Gordon Roberts, 83; 2, (tie) William Johnson, 92; James Novy, 92; 4, (tie) Jim Dubois, 93; Louis Napolitano, 93; 6, Bill Supan, 95; Graham Malin, 95; Danny Pierce, 95; 9, Max Chandler, 101; 10, (tie) Terry Anthony, 107; Bob Calbert, 107. Net: 1, James Novy, 67.