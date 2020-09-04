When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Don Floyd Field at MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium, Midlothian
Keep an eye on
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (22 carries, 130 yards, 2 TD) … QB Sam Peterson (14 of 29, 211 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) … WR Jacob Seekford (4 catches, 63 yards, 1 TD) … LB Jaret Allen (9 tackles, 1 sack) … WR/DL Jaymond Jackson … DB Airik Williams
Midlothian Heritage: WR/DS Haydon Wiginton … OL Carson Walker … RB Cullen Stonee … DL D’Angelo Freeman … LB Noah Gray … QB Kaden Brown
Quick hits: Jenkins is a four-star Baylor commit … Midlothian Heritage opened with a 42-14 win over Wichita Falls Hirschi … Walker is committed to Houston as an offensive guard.
Up next: Van at Lindale; Midlothian Heritage at Decatur